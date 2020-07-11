Centuries of seeds of inspiration

UNION — Medicinal plants and healing gardens, like Union’s Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG), have flourished all over the world for centuries, and the inspiration comes from many sources.

Emperor Shen Nung of China was reportedly growing plants and testing their medicinal capabilities in the 28th century BC. The Aztecs had formal gardens with medicinal plants in the 1500s in what is now Mexico. The true predecessors to modern physic gardens, however, were in the monasteries of medieval Europe. There are documented examples of physic gardens in these monasteries as early as the ninth century AD.

Physic gardens are botanical gardens devoted to the cultivation and display of medicinal plants. While the monks of the ninth century weren’t particularly interested in the display of plants, they contributed significantly to our understanding of botany and the medicinal uses of plants. Later, universities took the place of monasteries as centers of learning in Europe, and many universities started physic gardens to use in the teaching of botany and medicine. Some of these gardens, like the one at Oxford University, later grew into larger botanic gardens with a broader selection of plants that remain today.

Chelsea Physic Garden in London, founded in 1673 by the Worshipful Society of Apothecaries to train apprentices in the identification and use of medicinal herbs, retains this title and purpose. This four-acre garden played an important role in the international exchange of plants in the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries.

Today, Chelsea Physic Garden is home to more than 5,000 plants, chosen for their medicinal, culinary, cultural, or environmental significance. The medicinal beds include plants used in both traditional and modern medicine, as well as plants the medicinal properties of which are still being researched. For example, the garden includes Hamamelis virginiana (American witch hazel), traditionally used to heal wounds and treat eye problems. One can also find a plant common in modern medicine, Ephedra altissima (High-climbing jointfir), in the garden. This plant contains ephedrine, necessary to make pseudophedrine, the active ingredient in many modern sinus medications. Euphorbia peplus (petty spurge), meanwhile, is currently being investigated for use in skin cancer treatment. Other plants grown at the Chelsea Physic Garden include those used for dyes, perfumes, art supplies, cosmetics, fibers, land restoration, and genetics research. The garden is now open to the public, and its primary focus is horticultural education.

PPG is a shining example of that inspiration. This garden was founded in 2014 by the family of physician Dr. Paul K. Switzer. Its mission is “to exhibit and promote the medicinal, cultural, and environmental importance of plants to the people of Union County and the surrounding Piedmont region of South Carolina.”

“Chelsea Physic Garden has definitely has a positive impact on us,” said Coie Switzer who oversees PPG. “It’s inspired many and we’ve patterned ourselves in some ways after their work.”

PPG’s main entrance is a wooden gate flanked by a brick wall, which was inspired by historic physic gardens in monasteries. Like Chelsea and others, PPG shares the goal of education with its English inspiration, hosting school groups and art festivals, and providing workshops and free informational tours of the garden.

The garden includes eight medicinal plant beds, a shaded garden with plants of medicinal and ornamental interest, and a victory garden of herbs and vegetables. Plants grown there include traditional medicinal plants like yarrow, comfrey, horehound, and lavender. The Piedmont Physic Garden also features Hamamelis virginiana (American witch hazel), a small tree native to the eastern United States. This tree is one of several species that both the Chelsea Physic Garden and the Piedmont Physic Garden feature, a result of their similar criteria in choosing plants. Others present in both gardens include Echinacea purpurea (Purple coneflower), Baptisia australis (Blue false indigo), and Cornus florida (Flowering dogwood).

Physic gardens have been utilized for hundreds of years as educational tools in the study of botany and medicine. The Chelsea Physic Garden has continued this tradition for over four hundred years. PPG carries on that legacy as well with a beautiful garden dedicated to educating its community.

If you would like to visit the garden, please contact us and we would be happy to schedule a free tour! Our website is www.piedmontphysicgarden.org. Our phone number is 864-427-2556 and our email is [email protected]

Angelica Werth is an Intern at the Piedmont Physic Garden.