Nature packs a positive punch

UNION — It turns out nature is more than just a pretty face. Nature nurtures in all kinds of ways from improved mental and physical health to reducing depression to lessening heart disease.

The Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) has known that from the beginning and connecting the community with education, inspiration and nature’s beauty is the founding basis of the organization.

Nature and cultivated natural areas in cities are so much more than just pleasing to the eye. A meta-analysis of 22 related studies from the Journal of Preventative Medical Reports supports that removing a town’s natural environment negatively affects its citizens (especially children). Conversely, the study supports that greater access to nature in a community helps boost its health in impressive ways: the rates of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, depression, and anxiety see reductions.

Shrubs and trees along our streets and backyard flowerbeds have an impact on the environment, and the classic “every little bit helps” certainly applies here. Gardens help reduce harmful water runoff and increase the quality of air and soil beyond just their little plot. They also help keep areas cooler from the shade they provide and fight soil erosion.

Besides their direct, physical effect on the environment, a 2015 study from the Chinese Academy of Science found that botanical gardens positively influence a community’s attitude towards the environment.

On a personal level, gardening can work wonders. It increases activity levels, of course, but gardening has health benefits far beyond. In addition to the well-known benefits of exercise, the previously mentioned meta-analysis shows that gardening boosts the level of life satisfaction, mental health, and cognitive function. In fact, many retirement homes and behavioral health hospitals now offer horticulture therapy for residents. Working in your own garden can provide a satisfying opportunity to literally reap the rewards of hard work and commitment. Some think of it as instant gratification.

But even if playing in the dirt at home isn’t your cup of tea, simply interacting with all things green is a health benefit. PPG offers an immersive experience with nature. Visitors are encouraged to use all five of their senses on their journey through the garden. There are numerous opportunities to learn about resident plants, many of which have rich cultural, historical, and medical significance. Frequently, workshops are offered with experienced instructors who teach gardening courses for all skill levels.

PPG will host a series of free open houses this summer, known as Flora Fridays. The first open house will be Friday, June 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This open house will include a child’s craft tent as well as refreshments. PPG is located at 301 East South Street in Union.

Jon Barber is an Intern at the Piedmont Physic Garden.