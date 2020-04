Attention ALL Union County Farmers:

If you are interested in accepting Farmers Market Nutrition Program for WIC and Senior vouchers, you must participate in an on-line training webinar. This webinar will be presented by the SC Department of Agriculture (SCDA), on Thursday, April 30, from 10 a.m.-noon.

YOU MUST PRE-REGISTER TO PARTICIPATE.

To register and receive your invite to the webinar, please contact Suzie Ellison at 803-429-3650 by noon, Wednesday, April 29.

