‘Hydrangea Happiness’ on St. Patrick’s Day

UNION — Have you ever seen a happier flower than a hydrangea flower? Seriously? The massive flower head, whether blue, purple, pink, white or cream, exudes joy, making it one of the most popular flower varieties in the world.

And guess what? There are now a host of new hydrangea varieties that are a lot easier to grow than ever before.

Even better news is that luck is on your side. On St Patrick’s Day (Tuesday, March 17), the Piedmont Physic Garden will host a program at 2:00 PM called “How to Grow and Cultivate Hydrangeas” featuring Betty Montgomery, one of the Piedmont’s leading experts on hydrangeas.

As a syndicated garden columnist and Master Gardener, Montgomery has been turning the soil for more than forty years and has been collecting and experimenting with hydrangeas for over twenty years.

Through trial and error, Montgomery has learned the basics of growing hydrangeas and will share her knowledge of the different kinds of hydrangeas, and how to take care of them. She will also provide suggestions on how to use them in arrangements.

Throughout the years Montgomery has documented her garden adventures through her column but also by writing two books. In her first book, A Four Season Southern Garden, she and photographer Dick Carr focused on plants that flourish in her Zone 7 garden.

In her second book with Carr, Hydrangeas: How to Grow, Cultivate, and Enjoy, Montgomery says she wrote the book specifically for the beginner gardener and gives tips and information on the most successful methods she has found for growing hydrangeas. Montgomery takes it a step further to show the reader how to use and display hydrangeas in their garden and in their home.

Space is still available for “How to Grow and Cultivate Hydrangeas,” which will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th at the Piedmont Physic Garden’s headquarters at 301 East South Street in Union.

General admission is $20 with discounts for members. You can sign up online on PPG’s Facebook page or on PPG’s website at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org under our Events section.

For questions, please call us at 864-427-2556. We look forward to seeing you!

‘How to Grow and Cultivate Hydrangeas’ at PPG

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden.

