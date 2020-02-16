Beauty ‘In the Bleak Mid Winter’

Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden The Piedmont Physic Garden present its “In the Bleak Mid Winter” floral arrangement workshop on Thursday, February 20, from 2-4 p.m. The workshop will show how to use plants from winter gardens to create stunning floral arrangements. Pictured is a Sasanqua Camellia, one of the many varieties of flowers cultivated in the Piedmont Physic Garden. Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden The Piedmont Physic Garden present its “In the Bleak Mid Winter” floral arrangement workshop on Thursday, February 20, from 2-4 p.m. The workshop will show how to use plants from winter gardens to create stunning floral arrangements. Pictured is a Sasanqua Camellia, one of the many varieties of flowers cultivated in the Piedmont Physic Garden.

UNION — It may be cold and bleak outside, but your winter garden is actually a source of visual intrigue.

On Thursday, February 20, the Piedmont Physic Garden will present “In the Bleak Mid Winter,” a workshop on how to use plants from your winter garden to create stunning floral arrangements.

Whether you are a budding florist or just a lover of flowers, this class will take you through the steps of selecting flowers and greenery, preparing your container and pulling together an arrangement that is not only beautiful but also functional and long lasting.

Our instructor will be Floral Designer, Grantham Wood, who has been creating floral arrangements for weddings and other special events throughout the upstate and beyond for over thirty years.

According to Wood, his interest in floral design started at age six when he would assist his mother while she arranged the alter flowers at their church in nearby Spartanburg.

Wood says his mother always nurtured his love of plants. He recalls finding a letter she wrote a friend when he was four that stated, “I now have my gardener.”

In college, Wood’s love for nature and design further blossomed at Clemson University, where he studied architecture and horticulture.

Says Wood, “The beauty of using what you have in your garden and local surroundings are the motivational beginnings for design.”

The workshop will be held Thursday, February 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the Piedmont Physic Garden’s headquarters at 301 East South Street in Union. A reception will immediately follow the program.

The cost is $20 for general admission. Discounts apply for all members. Space is limited.

To reserve your spot, please sign up under our Events section on our website at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org. For questions, please call us at 864-427-2556.

Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden The Piedmont Physic Garden present its “In the Bleak Mid Winter” floral arrangement workshop on Thursday, February 20, from 2-4 p.m. The workshop will show how to use plants from winter gardens to create stunning floral arrangements. Pictured is a Sasanqua Camellia, one of the many varieties of flowers cultivated in the Piedmont Physic Garden. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_2676.jpg Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden The Piedmont Physic Garden present its “In the Bleak Mid Winter” floral arrangement workshop on Thursday, February 20, from 2-4 p.m. The workshop will show how to use plants from winter gardens to create stunning floral arrangements. Pictured is a Sasanqua Camellia, one of the many varieties of flowers cultivated in the Piedmont Physic Garden.

PPG holding floral arrangement workshop

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden.

This story courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden.