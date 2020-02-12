A vision for garden expansion

Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is part of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the expansion plans of the Piedmont Physic Garden. The expansion would take place along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union and would complement the existing South Mountain Street part of the garden. The goal of the expansion is to increase the number of tourists that come to Union to visit the garden while also increasing the educational opportunities offered by the garden. Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is part of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the expansion plans of the Piedmont Physic Garden. The expansion would take place along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union and would complement the existing South Mountain Street part of the garden. The goal of the expansion is to increase the number of tourists that come to Union to visit the garden while also increasing the educational opportunities offered by the garden. Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is part of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the expansion plans of the Piedmont Physic Garden. The purpose is to expand the garden along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union in order to attract more tourists as well as expand educational opportunities at the garden. The expansion would complement the existing South Mountain Street section of the garden. Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is part of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the expansion plans of the Piedmont Physic Garden. The purpose is to expand the garden along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union in order to attract more tourists as well as expand educational opportunities at the garden. The expansion would complement the existing South Mountain Street section of the garden. Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is a birds eye view of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the planned expansion of the Piedmont Physic Garden. Until now, the PPG has been focused on the South Mountain Street area, but now plans to expand along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union. The goal of the expansion is to make the garden more attractive to tourists and expand educational opportunities at the garden. Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is a birds eye view of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the planned expansion of the Piedmont Physic Garden. Until now, the PPG has been focused on the South Mountain Street area, but now plans to expand along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union. The goal of the expansion is to make the garden more attractive to tourists and expand educational opportunities at the garden.

UNION — A special place of beauty and positivity is the message that the Piedmont Physic Garden wishes to convey, as they look to expand their botanical garden along the Church Street corridor near downtown Union. Currently, the garden’s principal efforts have centered around South Mountain Street.

At January’s Union County Council meeting, PPG board members Nancy Kennedy, Billy McBee and Coie Switzer told how they are working to add an English style topiary garden expansion along S. Church Street.

Inspired by London’s Chelsea Physic Garden, PPG engaged J. Dabney Peeples Design Associates of Pendleton, SC to help with the design concept, since the firm is well known for their use of traditional Southern and European design principles.

According to Union County Tourism Commission Director Curtiss Hunter, “The Tourism Commission endorses PPG’s vision of beauty and positivity for Union County, and we look forward to supporting the garden with its expansion efforts.”

Garden tourism is a growing phenomenon. According to international garden tourism researcher, Richard Benfield, “More people are involved in garden tourism in the US each year, than visit Las Vegas and Disney World, combined.”

The topiary garden expansion on Church Street will attract more visitors to PPG and our community. Charlotte’s Wing Haven, a botanical garden of similar size and scope to PPG, attracts 20,000 visitors per year, while Stowe Botanical Garden in nearby Belmont attracts over 100,000.

“The use of topiaries is especially exciting as we all draw inspiration from the Pearl Fryer Topiary Garden in Bishopville, SC,” says Coie Switzer. “With our garden expansion plan, we are trying to create a special place here in Union.

Education and service as an academic resource is also a cornerstone for PPG. Many hundreds, if not over a thousand school children from Union County School System have visited the garden to enjoy its nature, and to learn about plants through PPG’s STEM based mission. PPG is establishing a track record of success, having hosted nearly 50 educational workshops and events for schools and organizations in our community.

In the beginning, PPG established MOU’s and agreements within Union County and beyond. These include USC-Union, Clemson University, Spartanburg Community College, Union County Schools, Union County Arts Council, the City of Union, the County of Union, the Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Chamber of Commerce, the Union County Historical Society, Union County Development Board, and the Palmetto Council of the Boy Scouts of America

In addition, PPG has hosted thirteen college interns from Clemson University, USC-Union, USC-Columbia Honors College, VA Tech, USC-Upstate and the University of Alabama, as well as a medical student from VCOM, during their family medicine rotation.

The garden expansion on Church Street will allow PPG to showcase their growing collection of ornamental and medicinal plants, which are currently located in several distinct gardens, which include a physic garden, a rose garden, a shaded garden, and a summer butterfly garden.

The Church Street expansion will provide visitors and passers by with an interesting array of topiaries, as they approach our historic downtown and the USC-Union campus.

The generosity of donations from the surrounding property owners has allowed PPG to create this special place. In 2014, the Switzer and Flynn families donated the four original parcels, while, recently, the board of the non-profit organization, Hands Up Ministry, donated their property on Church Street, which was the old medical office building occupied by Drs. Guess and Owings. Not unlike many older structures, the Guess/Owings building had significant DHEC hazards, and required PPG to do an extensive environmental remediation prior to its removal.

PPG is asking the Friends of the Library to support our efforts, by making available the small parcel that was donated to them in 2019, which would enable PPG to complete a gorgeous open space entrance to our wonderful downtown community. This property is located next to the Guess/Owings site. If this property is made available to PPG, they would be willing to bear the expense of any DHEC environmental issues associated with the old unoccupied structure. This would finish a beautiful green space botanical garden block that will become a perpetual landmark in Union, while enhancing and perfectly complimenting the adjacent Union County Carnegie Library.

PPG is working very hard to create something that will benefit the Union County Carnegie Library, as well as the entire community. This is a vision which will benefit the entire community, in perpetuity, and, most importantly, at no cost to the citizens of Union. We believe this vision is something that will greatly improve the quality of life of all people who live in or visit our beloved Union, now and for future generations yet to come.

Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is part of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the expansion plans of the Piedmont Physic Garden. The expansion would take place along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union and would complement the existing South Mountain Street part of the garden. The goal of the expansion is to increase the number of tourists that come to Union to visit the garden while also increasing the educational opportunities offered by the garden. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_PPG-Elev-board-1-page-001.jpg Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is part of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the expansion plans of the Piedmont Physic Garden. The expansion would take place along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union and would complement the existing South Mountain Street part of the garden. The goal of the expansion is to increase the number of tourists that come to Union to visit the garden while also increasing the educational opportunities offered by the garden. Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is part of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the expansion plans of the Piedmont Physic Garden. The purpose is to expand the garden along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union in order to attract more tourists as well as expand educational opportunities at the garden. The expansion would complement the existing South Mountain Street section of the garden. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_PPG-Elev-board-2-page-001.jpg Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is part of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the expansion plans of the Piedmont Physic Garden. The purpose is to expand the garden along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union in order to attract more tourists as well as expand educational opportunities at the garden. The expansion would complement the existing South Mountain Street section of the garden. Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is a birds eye view of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the planned expansion of the Piedmont Physic Garden. Until now, the PPG has been focused on the South Mountain Street area, but now plans to expand along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union. The goal of the expansion is to make the garden more attractive to tourists and expand educational opportunities at the garden. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_PPG-Plan-board-BIRDSEYE-page-001.jpg Image courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden This is a birds eye view of the Topiary Corridor and English Garden that will be developed as part of the planned expansion of the Piedmont Physic Garden. Until now, the PPG has been focused on the South Mountain Street area, but now plans to expand along the Church Street Corridor in downtown Union. The goal of the expansion is to make the garden more attractive to tourists and expand educational opportunities at the garden.

PPG announces its expansion plans

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden.

This story courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden.