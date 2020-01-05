Out with the old … In with the new

Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Mary Snoddy, an adjunct teacher with the Master Gardeners Program with Clemson’s Cooperative Extension in Spartanburg, will teach “Renovating Your Landscape” at the Piedmont Physic Garden on Saturday, January 11. Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Mary Snoddy, an adjunct teacher with the Master Gardeners Program with Clemson’s Cooperative Extension in Spartanburg, will teach “Renovating Your Landscape” at the Piedmont Physic Garden on Saturday, January 11.

UNION — The New Year challenges us to tidy up our homes. But those changes go well beyond re-organizing and cleaning out our closets, attics and garages. It also includes our outdoor spaces.

If you are looking for ideas for tidying up your backyard in the New Year, look no further than the Piedmont Physic Garden. On Saturday, January 11, PPG presents “Renovating Your Landscape” with Mary Snoddy, an adjunct teacher with the Master Gardeners Program with Clemson’s Cooperative Extension in Spartanburg.

This program will be helpful for any gardener at any experience level, whether you are revamping a small flowerbed or considering a major garden overhaul.

Topics will include 1) how to increase privacy, 2) how to use focal points, 3) how to size your foundation beds to match your house size, 4) how to select plants for season-long color, and 5) how to create rhythm within the garden

In addition to her work with the Spartanburg’s Master Gardener’s Program, Snoddy serves as the Finance Director for Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve in Spartanburg. She also writes a weekly garden blog, available at www.marysnoddy.com/blog. A sign hanging on her grounds at New Hope Farm in Wellford captures her humor and dedication, “I live in the garden. I just sleep in the house.”

“Renovating your Landscape” will be held from 10 a.m.-Noon on Saturday, January 11 at the PPG headquarters located at 301 East South Street in Union. General admission is $20. Discounts apply for all garden members as well as Master Gardeners. A drawing for prizes and a reception will immediately follow the presentation.

To reserve your spot for this special event, you can sign up via the PPG website at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org under the Events section or you can call us at 864-427-2556. You can also sign up via our Facebook page.

We look forward to seeing you! Happy New Year!

‘Renovate Your Landscape’ with Mary Snoddy at PPG

