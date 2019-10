Union County Agricultural Fair winners

UNION COUNTY —Since its founding in 1908 the Union County Agricultural Fair has been a showcase of the agrarian traditions of Union County while also providing other forms of entertainment to county residents and visitors to the community.

That tradition continued last week with the 2019 Union County Agricultural Fair which provided five days of family-friendly fun including live performances of gospel music, fair rides, a comedy circus, cowboy-themed entertainment, balloon magic, chainsaw art, and not one but two beauty pageants.

Even as it offered those forms of entertainment, the fair stayed true to its agrarian roots by featuring displays of locally produced agricultural and related home economics products with entries judged and winners selected. Here are the departments and the winners of each competition within those departments:

2019 Agricultural Product Winners

— Corn, Indian: Sara McKnight (1st) Phillip McKnight (2nd)

— Corn, White: Rosa Lee Dixon (1st)

— Popcorn: Sara McKnight (1st) Phillip McKnight(2nd) Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Beans, Green 1/2 gal.: Dennis Pridmore (1st)

— Beans, Lima 1/2 gal. (not shelled): Dennis Pridmore (1st) Dennis Pridmore (2nd) Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Beans, Lima 1pt (shelled): Sara McKnight (1st)

— Broccoli, 2 Specimen: Kagen Burgess Taylor (1st)

— Chestnuts 15 Specimen: Frank Pennas (1st) Daniel Mitchell (2nd)

— Collards, 1 Specimen: Joe Robinson (1st) Jackie Johnson (2nd) Kagen Burgess Taylor (3rd)

— Cucumbers, 6 Specimen: Dennis Pridmore (1st) Dennis Pridmore (2nd) Joe Robinson (3rd)

— Eggs, one dozen: Martha Girz (1st) Anna Grace Humphries (2nd) Joe Humphries (3rd)

— Eggplant, 3 Specimen: Joe Robinson (1st) Jean Pennas (2nd) Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Eggplant, (White): 3 Specimen: Sara McKnight (1st)

— Gourds, 2 Specimen: Sara McKnight (1st) Sara McKnight (2nd)

— Gourds, Ornamental: Donnie Betenbaugh (1st) Martha Girz (2nd) Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Herbs: Paulette Reeves (1st) Martha Girz (2nd) Martha Girz (3rd)

— Honey (1pt. Or qt. Glass Jar) with Comb: Frank Pennas (1st) Zach Humphries (2nd) Frank Humphries (3rd)

— Honey (1pt. Or qt. Glass Jar) without Comb: Joe Humphries (1st) Zach Humphries (2nd) Frank Humphries (3rd)

— Kale: Lisa Bundrick (1st) Frank Pennas (2nd)

— Lettuce: Joe Robinson (1st) Joe Robinson (2nd) Frank Pennas (3rd)

— Mustard Green, Curly: Lennis Lawson (1st) Dennis Pridmore (2nd) Lennis Lawson (3rd)

— Nuts, Mixed: Sara McKnight (1st) Phillip McKnight (2nd) Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Okra, 12 Specimen: Carol Hughes (1st) Dennis Pridmore (2nd) Jackie Johnson (3rd)

— Okra, Red, 12 Specimen: Phillip McKnight (1st) Sara McKnight (2nd) Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Onions, 12 Specimen: Lennis Lawson (1st) Sara McKnight (2nd)

— Parsley: Jean Pennas (1st)

— Peanuts, 1 gal., any variety: Phillip McKnight (1st) Sara McKnight (2nd) Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Pecans, 1 peck: Stan King (1st) Sara McKnight (2nd) Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Pecans, Shelled, 1pt: Sara McKnight (1st) Phillip McKnight (2nd) Stan King (3rd)

— Pepper, Hot Green, 12 Specimen: Joe Robinson (1st) Sally Bell Bowser (2nd) Lennis Lawson (3rd)

— Pepper, Hot Orange, 12 Specimen: Frank Pennas (1st)

— Pepper, Hot Red, 12 Specimen: Frank Pennas (1st) Jean Pennas (2nd) Joe Robinson (3rd)

— Pepper, Sweet Banana, 5 Specimen: Frank Pennas (1st) Frank Pennas (2nd) Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Pepper, Sweet Bell, 5 Specimen: Joe Robinson (1st) Jean Pennas (2nd) Donnie Betenbaugh (3rd)

— Persimmon, 12 Specimen: Paisley West (1st) Joseph Smith (2nd) Samantha West (3rd)

— Potatoes, Irish, 1 Peck: Phillip McKnight (1st) Sara McKnight (2nd) Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Potatoes, Sweet, 1 Peck: Sara McKnight (1st) Sara McKnight (2nd) Jackie Johnson (3rd)

— Potatoes, Sweet, Largest: Rosa Lee Dixon (1st) Sara McKnight (2nd) Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Pumpkin: Maggie Beth Betenbaugh (1st) Donnie Betenbaugh (2nd)

— Pumpkin, Largest: Donnie Betenbaugh (1st) Maggie Beth Betenbaugh (2nd)

— Squash, summer, 3 Specimen: Dennis Pridmore (1st) Dennis Pridmore (2nd)

— Tender Greens: Jackie Johnson (1st) Jackie Johnson (2nd) Frank Pennas (3rd)

— Tomatoes, 6 Specimen: Dennis Pridmore (1st) Dennis Pridmore (2nd) Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Tomatoes, green, 6 Specimen: Jackie Johnson (1st) Dennis Pridmore (2nd) Dennis Pridmore (3rd)

— Tomatoes, Salad, 6 Specimen: Carol Hughes (1st) Donnie Betenbaugh (2nd) Carol Hughes (3rd)

— Turnips, 5 Specimen: Dennis Pridmore (1st) Kagen Burgess Taylor (2nd) Dennis Pridmore (3rd)

— Turnip Greens: Kagen Burgess Taylor (1st) Kagen Burgess Taylor (2nd) Dennis Pridmore (3rd)

— Walnuts, Hulled, 1/2 gal.: Phillip McKnight (1st) Sara McKnight (2nd) Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Walnuts, uhhulled, 1 peck: Phillip McKnight (1st) Sara McKnight (2nd) Phillip McKnight (3rd)

— Watermelons: Phillip McKnight (1st) Phillip McKnight (2nd) Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Watermelons, Largest: Carol Hughes (1st) Phillip McKnight (2nd) Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Market Basket Fall Vegetables: Phillip McKnight (1st) Phillip McKnight (2nd) Sara McKnight (3rd)

— Garlic: Paulette Reeves (1st)

— Swiss Chard: Frank Pennas (1st)

— Spinach: Frank Pennas (1st) Jackie Johnson (2nd)

— Green Egg Plant: Jean Pennas (1st)

— Spaghetti Squash: Paulette Reeves (1st)

2019 Home Economics Department Winners

— Corn Sticks or Muffins: Aileen C. Roberts (1st) Tim Henderson (2nd) Anita Montgomery (3rd)

— Biscuits: Anita Montgomery (1st) Aileen C. Roberts (2nd) Virginia Eves (3rd)

— Dessert Bread: Amelia Knuckles (1st) Kay Falls (2nd)

— Muffins, White Flour: Pamela Roberts (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Quick Bread in Show: Amelia Knuckles (1st)

— Yeast Loaf: Cheryl Sommers (1st) Gale Sprow (2nd) Kay Falls (3rd)

— Dinner Rolls: Gale Sprow (2nd)

— Sourdough Bread or Rolls: Aileen C. Roberts (1st) Gale Sprow (2nd) Cheryl Sommers (3rd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Yeast Bread in Show: Aileen C. Roberts (1st)

— Cupcakes with any icing: Kathryn Smith (1st)

— Layer Cake, any icing: Kay Falls (1st) Cheryl Sommers (2nd)

— Pound Cake: Barbara Buch (1st) Kay Falls (2nd)

— Decorated Cake: Jimmy Millwood (1st) Darlene Millwood (2nd)

— Other (not listed): Kathryn Smith (3rd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Cake in Show: Kay Falls (1st)

— Fried: Sonja Craig (2nd)

— Fudge: Aileen C. Roberts (1st) Anita Montgomery (2nd) Barbara Buch (3rd)

— Other (not listed): Anita Montgomery (1st) Martha Girz (2nd) Bernice Inman (3rd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Candy in Show: Aileen C. Roberts (1st)

— Cheese Straws or Wafers: Kay Falls (1st) Alana West (2nd) Anita Montgomery (3rd)

— Bar Cookies or Brownies: Martha Girz (1st) Aileen C. Roberts (2nd) Kay Falls (3rd)

— Drop Cookies: Bernice Inman (1st) Kathryn Smith (2nd) Anita Montgomery (3rd)

— Rolled Cookies: Kathryn Smith (1st)

— Shaped Cookies: Anita Montgomery (1st) Amelia Knuckles (2nd) Aileen C. Roberts (3rd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Cookies in Show: Kay Falls (1st)

— Apples: Lennis Lawson (1st) Anthony Gilliam (2nd)

— Applesauce: Darlene Millwood (1st) Lennis Lawson (2nd) Cassandra Yandel (3rd)

— Berries: Lisa Bumdrick (1st) Darlene Millwood (2nd)

— Figs: Eugene Sims (1st) Anthony Gilliam (2nd)

— Peaches: Maxcy Sims (1st) Eugene Sims (2nd) Anthony Gilliam (3rd)

— Pears: Lennis Lawson (1st) Maxcy Sims (2nd)

— Fruit Pie Filling: Eugene Sims (1st) Anthony Gilliam (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Canned Fruit inShow: Lisa Bumdrick (1st)

— Beans, Green: Eugene Sims (1st) Maxcy Sims (2nd) Anthony Gilliam (3rd)

— Beans, Butter or Lima: Darlene Millwood (1st) Jimmy Millwood (2nd)

— Beans, Three Bean Salad: Lennis Lawson (1st)

— Corn, Whole Kernel: Eugene Sims (1st) Anthony Gilliam (2nd) Maxcy Sims (3rd)

— Corn, Cream Style, Pint Only Jimmy Millwood (1st)

— Greens: Lennis Lawson (1st)

— Mixed Vegetables for Soup: Eugene Sims (1st) Anthony Gilliam (2nd) Valer Kirby (3rd)

— Peas, English: Valer Kirby (2nd)

— Peas, Field: Darlene Millwood (1st)

— Peppers: Jimmy Millwood (1st)

— Potatoes: Eugene Sims (1st) Darlene Millwood (2nd)

— Salsa: Sonja Craig (1st) Barbara Buch (2nd) Paulette Reeves (3rd)

— Squash, winter squash only: None

— Tomatoes: Lennis Lawson (1st) Maxcy Sims (2nd) Jimmy Millwood (3rd)

— Tomato Sauce: Lennis Lawson (1st) Carol Hughes (2nd) Stanley King (3rd)

— Other Vegetable not listed: Lennis Lawson (1st)

— Sweepstakes — Best Canned Vegetable in Show: Eugene Sims (1st)

— Vegetable: Paulette Reeves (1st) Lennis Lawson (2nd) Kay Falls (3rd)

— Beet Pickle: Darlene Millwood (1st) Carol Seaburg (2nd) Lennis Lawson (3rd)

— Bread and Butter: Cassandra Yandel (1st) Carol Hughes (2nd) Lennis Lawson (3rd)

— Chow Chow: Eugene Sims (1st) Kay Falls (2nd) Lennis Lawson (3rd)

— Cucumber, Dill: Cassandra Yandel (1st) Paulette Reeves (2nd) Charles Craig (3rd)

— Cucumber, Sweet: Sonja Craig (1st) Carol Hughes (2nd) Stanley King (3rd)

— Fruit: Lennis Lawson (1st)

— Fruit Relish: Tiffany C. Kerr (1st)

— Green Tomato: Sandra Garner (1st) Sonja Craig (2nd) Paulette Reeves (3rd)

— Okra: Eugene Sims (1st) Barbara Buch (2nd)

— Peppers: Jimmy Millwood (1st) Maxcy Sims (2nd) Valer Kirby (3rd)

— Other Vegetable not listed: Paulette Reeves (1st) Barbara Buch (2nd) Lisa Bumdrick (3rd)

— Chutney: Lennis Lawson (1st)

— Vegetable Relish/Mixed Vegetable: Jean Pennas (1st) Barbara Buch (2nd) Lennis Lawson (3rd)

— Other Pickle not listed: Barbara Buch (1st) Ronnie Bumdrick (2nd) Stanley King (3rd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Pickle in Show: Cassandra Yandel (1st)

— Meat: Darlene Millwood (1st)

— Chili Con Carne: Valer Kirby (1st)

— Spaghetti with Meat Sauce: Kay Falls (1st)

— BBQ Sauce All: Lennis Lawson (1st)

— Apple Butter: Barbara Buch (1st) Paulette Reeves (2nd) Charles Craig (3rd)

— Fruit Butter: Barbara Buch (1st)

— Blackberry: Eugene Sims (1st)

— Fig: Eugene Sims (1st) Gale Sprow (2nd)

— Peach: Gale Sprow (1st) Cassandra Yandel (2nd)

— Plum: Eugene Sims (1st) Cassandra Yandel (2nd)

— Strawberry: Lisa Bumdrick (1st) Eugene Sims (2nd) Lennis Lawson (3rd)

— Blueberry: Lennis Lawson (1st) Cassandra Yandel (2nd)

— Other Jam not listed: Jean Pennas (1st) Cassandra Yandel (2nd) Lennis Lawson (3rd)

— Apple Jelly: Eugene Sims (1st)

— Blackberry: Donnie Betanbaugh (2nd)

— Blueberry: Lennis Lawson (1st) Paulette Reeves (2nd) Donnie Betanbaugh (3rd)

— Grape or Muscadine (dark): Eugene Sims (1st) Charles Craig (2nd) Barbara Buch (3rd)

— Grape or Scuppernong (light): Eugene Sims (1st) Barbara Buch (2nd)

— Pepper: Lisa Bumdrick (1st) Donnie Betanbaugh (2nd) Kay Falls (3rd)

— Plum: Darlene Millwood (1st) Josh Kirby (2nd) Barbara Buch (3rd)

— Other Jelly not listed above: Aileen C. Roberts (1st) Ronnie Bumdrick (2nd) Lisa Bumdrick (3rd)

— Fig Preserves: Charles Craig (1st) Lisa Bumdrick (2nd) Eugene Sims (3rd)

— Peach Preserves: Donnie Betanbaugh (1st)

— Pear Preserves: Maxcy Sims (1st) Jason Epps (2nd) Eugene Sims (3rd)

— Strawberry — Fig: Sonja Craig (1st) Carol Hughes (2nd)

— Other Preserves not listed: Eugene Sims (1st) Carol Hughes (2nd) Barbara Buch (3rd)

— Other Marmalade, Conserves, or Syrup: Brenda Davis (1st)

— Sweepstakes — Best Jam, Jelly, Preserves, or Marmalade: Eugene Sims (1st)

— Home Canning Collection — 1 jar each: Eugene Sims (1st) Cassandra Yandel (2nd) Lennis Lawson (3rd)

— Dried Fruit: Gale Sprow (1st) Cassandra Yandel (2nd)

— Dried Vegetable: Jean Pennas (1st) Paulette Reeves (2nd)

— Other Dried Food: Martha Girz (1st) Jean Pennas (2nd)

— Afghan — Zig Zag: Carol Hughes (1st) Peggy H. Langley (2nd)

— Afghan — Squares: Kayla Scott (1st)

— Afghan — Shell Stitch: Shirley Mitchell (1st)

— Afghan — Baby: Kayla Scott (1st) Barbara Richardson (2nd) Taylor Bishop (3rd)

— Afghan — Other: Joan C. Miller (1st) Tiffany C. Kerr (2nd) Taylor Bishop (3rd)

— Corner To Corner: Barbara Richardson (1st) Shirley Mitchell (2nd)

— Bedspread: Gail Bowie (1st)

— Stole, Poncho or Cape: Amelia Knuckles (1st) Taylor Bishop (2nd)

— Hat/Cap: Anna Kelly (1st) Kim Marler (2nd) Taylor Bishop (3rd)

— Small Clothing Item: Kim Marler (2nd)

— Baby Clothing: Darlene Millwood (1st) Jamie Millwood (2nd) Kristin Knox (3rd)

— Christmas Decorations: Kim Marler (2nd)

— Accessories: Kim Marler (2nd) Taylor Bishop (3rd)

— Scarf: Kim Marler (1st) Alana West (2nd)

— Other Crocheting not listed: Anna Kelly (1st) Joan C. Miller (2nd) Kayla Scott (3rd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Crocheting in Show: Joan C. Miller (1st)

— Pieced Quilt (large): Shirley Mitchell (1st) Caroline Black (2nd) Kay Littlejohn (3rd)

— Pieced Quilt (small): Caroline Black (1st) Vera Copeland (2nd) Liza Genoble (3rd)

— Wall Hanging: Gloria Ward (2nd)

— Lap Throws: Georgia M. Bell (1st)

— Accessories: Caroline Black (1st)

— Other Quilting: Bernice Inman (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Quilting in Show: Caroline Black (1st)

— Needlepoint: Miriam Mick (1st)

— Cross Stitch: Anita Montgomery (1st) Crystal Fowler (2nd)

— Counted Cross Stitch Scene over 8”x10”: Anita Montgomery (1st)

— Counted Cross Stitch Scene 8”x 10” & under: Carol Hughes (1st) Crystal Fowler (2nd)

— Counted Cross Stitch Saying over 8”x10”: Carol Hughes (1st)

— Counted Cross Stitch Saying 8”x10” & under: Carol Hughes (1st) Kim Austin (2nd)

— Small Machine Embridery: Kay Littlejohn (1st)

— Other Needlework not listed: Caroline Black (1st)

— Sweepstakes — Best Needlework in Show: Carol Hughes (1st)

— Coat: Amelia Knuckles (1st)

— Jacket or Blazer: Georgia M. Bell (1st)

— Dress (child): Anita Montgomery (1st)

— Two-piece/multiple outfit (adult): Anita Montgomery (1st)

— Two-piece/multiple outfit (child): Aileen C. Roberts (2nd)

— Slacks or Shorts (Child): Jean Pennas (1st) Caroline Black (2nd)

— Shirt or Blouse: Gale Sprow (1st) Anita Montgomery (3rd)

— Skirt: Georgia M. Bell (1st)

— Household Item: Georgia M. Bell (1st) Gloria Ward (2nd) Caroline Black (3rd)

— Pillow: Gloria Ward (1st) Ashante Hall (2nd) Ann Ketterman (3rd)

— Bags & Accessories: Ann Ketterman (1st) Kay Littlejohn (2nd) Gloria Ward (3rd)

— Apron: Gloria Ward (1st) Anita Montgomery (2nd)

— Sweepstakes — Best Sewing in Show: Georgia M. Bell (1st)

— Christmas Decoration — Table: Caroline Black (1st) Joni Whisenant (2nd) Kim Marler (3rd)

— Christmas Decoration — Door: Carol Hughes (1st) Sandra Garner (2nd)

— Christmas Decoration — Other: Joni Whisenant (1st) Caroline Black (2nd) Angie Millwood Hines (3rd)

— Holiday Dec. Other Than Christmas — Table: Joni Whisenant (1st) Kim Marler (2nd) Angie Millwood Hines (3rd)

— Holiday Dec. Other than Christmas — Door: Megan Roberts (1st) Kim Marler (2nd) Angie Millwood Hines (3rd)

— Holiday Dec. other than Christmas Other: Angie Millwood Hines (1st) Alana West (2nd)

— Table Decoration: Joni Whisenant (1st) Megan Roberts (2nd) Sandra Garner (3rd)

— Door Decoration: Kim Marler (1st) Mary Jane Kirby (2nd) Rachel Lance (3rd)

— Soft Sculpture Doll: Taylor Bishop (1st)

— Soft Sculpture Animal: Kim Marler (1st) Taylor Bishop (2nd)

— Soft Sculpture — Other: Taylor Bishop (1st)

— Tole/Decorative Painting: Rose Mary Price (1st)

— Woodworking: Jean Pennas (1st)

— Ornaments — Christmas or Other: Megan Roberts (1st) Carol Hughes (2nd) Joni Whisenant (3rd)

— Miscellaneous Craft Not Listed Above: Carol Hughes (1st) Kim Marler (2nd) Angie Millwood Hines (3rd)

2019 Junior Home Economics Department Winners

— Other Muffins: Radien Millwood (1st) Kaden Millwood (2nd) Hailey Millwood (3rd)

— Dessert Bread: Emily Hammitt (1st)

— Bar Cookies or Brownies: Mircle Millwood (3rd)

— Drop Cookies: Emily Hammitt (1st)

— Shaped Cookies: Kaden Millwood (2nd)

— Pie Other Than Fruit: Rileigh Inglett (1st)

— Cupcakes: Emily Hammitt (1st) Emma Kay Kitchens (2nd) Samantha West (3rd)

— Decorated Cake: Hailey Millwood (1st) Radien Millwood (3rd)

— Other Cake: Radien Millwood (1st) Mircle Millwood (2nd)

— Knitting: Kamrin Song (1st)

— Soft Sculpture: Anna Redding (1st)

— Ceramics, Age 12 and under: Blyth Long (1st) Paisley West (2nd) Samantha West (3rd)

— Polymer Clay: Kamrin Song (1st)

— Other Craft Not Listed: DJ Haney (1st) Kamrin Song (2nd) Samantha West (3rd)

— Weaving: Paisley West (1st) Kamrin Song (2nd)

In Agricultural Products and Home Economics

Staff Report

