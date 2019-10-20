Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden Bill Patterson, of Roses Unlimited, a specialty nursery based in Laurens, will be the guest lecturer at “Everything Is Coming Up Roses,” a class on roses hosted by the Piedmont Physic Garden on Saturday, November 2. Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden Bill Patterson, of Roses Unlimited, a specialty nursery based in Laurens, will be the guest lecturer at “Everything Is Coming Up Roses,” a class on roses hosted by the Piedmont Physic Garden on Saturday, November 2.

UNION — Have you always dreamed of having your own personal rose garden? On Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m., the Piedmont Physic Garden will offer a class called “Everything Is Coming Up Roses” to help you learn how to make that dream a reality.

The class will be led by rose expert, Bill Patterson, of Roses Unlimited, a specialty nursery based in Laurens, SC.

Says Patterson, “It will be a basic Roses 101 class. I will discuss the different classes of the rose family, their fragrance, their care etc.”

According to Patterson, his love of roses began in grammar school when he started growing an old china rose called Jean Bach Sisley, which he inherited from his great-grandmother’s garden.

Patterson studied plants in high school and through 4-H he started exhibiting at county fairs. By high school graduation, he was enjoying over 1,000 rose bushes from 21 American Rose Society (ARS) classes.

After completing a BS in Biology from Presbyterian College, Patterson continued graduate work at Clemson University in Ornamental Horticulture. In 1988, he turned his love of roses from a hobby into a real business adventure with the creation of Roses Unlimited, rosesunlimitedsc.com.

According to Patterson, “The first year we offered 21 “Best of the Best” own-root rose varieties to the rose growing world. From one greenhouse to nine, we have continued to expand each year, offering more and more varieties. In 2018, our 30th anniversary, we offer over 1,200 different rose varieties and ship one-gallon own-root plants to 48 states. At Roses Unlimited, we offer an annual seminar (Rose Study Day) with many other programs given to local groups (garden clubs, rose societies, master gardeners) throughout the year.”

Over the years, Patterson has served as an ARS consulting rosarian, an accredited ARS horticulture judge and an ARS arrangement judge. He has also served as president of the Greenville Rose Society for 3 terms and has been presented the ARS bronze medal in 2000.

In 1995, he was named Outstanding Horticulturist of Laurens County and became a life member of the NGC (#8738), and the Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc. (#2643)

Patterson says, “The desire to expand my knowledge has allowed me to become an accredited National Garden Club judge (2002) and awarded the Garden Club of America ‘Jane Righter Rose Medal’ (2012).”

Other awards include the SCRS Bronze Medal (2011), Carolina District Silver Honor Medal (2007), ARS Master Rosarian (2007), Outstanding CR of Carolina District (2007), Carolina District Outstanding Judge Award (2016).

If you are interested in attending “Everything Is Coming Up Roses,” you can sign up via the Events page of PPG’s website at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org. You can also reserve your spot by calling 864-427-2556. All PPG Members receive discounts. The cost for general admission is $20.

The event will be held at the PPG headquarters at 301 E. South Street in Union. Refreshments will be served following the presentation.

Rose expert at Piedmont Physic Garden Nov. 2