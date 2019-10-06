‘The Power of Perennials’ Oct. 10

Photo by Toccoa Switzer Cone Flowers like these are Perennials and will be the subject of “The Power of Perennials” featuring Horticulturist Billy McBee at the Piedmont Physic Garden on October 10. Photo by Toccoa Switzer Cone Flowers like these are Perennials and will be the subject of “The Power of Perennials” featuring Horticulturist Billy McBee at the Piedmont Physic Garden on October 10.

UNION — Marigolds, Impatiens, Begonias. This is just a sample of the annuals that many of us plant in our gardens each year.

But the beauty of annuals is short-lived. Once annuals finish blooming, it is time to replace them with a new round of flowering candidates. Although substituting annuals allows you to change up your garden, it can be expensive and time consuming.

For a more long-term approach to gardening, you need to add perennials to your flowerbeds. Perennials return each year, growing from roots that survive through the winter.

If you are interested in learning how to incorporate perennials to your garden plan, look no further than the Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG). On Thursday, October 10 at 6 p.m., PPG will kick off its Fall Learning Series with a workshop called “The Power of Perennials” featuring Horticulturist Billy McBee.

A native of Union, McBee is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in horticulture. Over the years, he has worked for Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet, SC as well as for Carter and Holmes in nearby Newberry, SC. He has also worked in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, where he operated a native plant nursery.

In the workshop, McBee will discuss how perennials can provide structure to your garden, creating a more enduring vision for your overall garden design. He will also provide tips on pruning and overall plant maintenance.

According to McBee, “Once perennials become established in your garden, they will actually require less watering and care than annual flowers. If you prune and care for them properly, perennials can actually produce an increasing number of blooms each year.”

“The Power of Perennials” will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 10th at PPG’s headquarters located at 301 East South Street in Union, SC.

Questions and refreshments provided by Kirby’s Cake Shoppe & Catering will immediately follow.

The cost is $20 for non-members. Discounts apply for PPG members.

Seating is limited. To reserve your spot, please call 864-427-2556 OR you can purchase your ticket via the Events section of the PPG website www.piedmontphysicgarden.org

Tickets can also be purchased via our PPG’s Facebook page.

We look forward to seeing you at the garden!

Kicks off Fall Learning Series at PPG

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden.

