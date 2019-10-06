Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) has entered into a reciprocal partnership with the American Horticultural Society (AHS) that will give PPG members admission to more than 320 horticultural institutions in 48 states and the District of Columbia, plus Canada and the Caribbean. In light of this partnership, the PPG is conducting a membership drive to attract new members who will be able to enjoy the benefits of that partnership and visit not only the Piedmont Physic Garden in Union itself but also those historic gardens, botanical gardens and other special places covered by the AHS. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) has entered into a reciprocal partnership with the American Horticultural Society (AHS) that will give PPG members admission to more than 320 horticultural institutions in 48 states and the District of Columbia, plus Canada and the Caribbean. In light of this partnership, the PPG is conducting a membership drive to attract new members who will be able to enjoy the benefits of that partnership and visit not only the Piedmont Physic Garden in Union itself but also those historic gardens, botanical gardens and other special places covered by the AHS.

UNION — It seems there’s never enough time or money to take in the natural beauty of historic gardens, botanical gardens and other special places, but a membership to Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) offers opportunities to do just that.

Because PPG has a reciprocal agreement with the American Horticultural Society (AHS), having a PPG membership can stretch well beyond Union. But start here. Tucked behind three houses in the historic district of Union, PPG was conceived in 2014 to celebrate beauty while offering educational programs ranging from propagation to the importance of plant-based nutrition. Among future plans is an amphitheater with handicapped access, a new venue that will host social and educational programs.

PPG is the brain child of the late Toccoa Switzer whose late husband, Dr. Paul Kent Switzer, was a believer in the medicinal value of plants and plant-based living. Today, her daughter Coie runs the organization, frequently showing the gar-den to school groups, hosting workshops and presentations, special community events and other projects geared toward education and pure enjoyment.

PPG’s annual membership drive begins this fall and the value is tremendous.

“When you support PPG, you support our local efforts for children, teens and adults,” said Switzer. “But you also gain admission to hundreds of other gardens and horticulture organizations throughout the country.”

The partner relationship with the AHS includes admission to more than 320 horticultural institutions in 48 states and the District of Columbia, plus Canada and the Caribbean. For a complete list, see the AHS website, www.ahsgardening.org/rapgardens.

“We’re proud of what PPG has to offer and the added value our association with the AHS brings to our memberships,” Switzer said. “We look forward to adding many new memberships to our list of friends and supporters and are grateful we have so much to give them in return. It’s a great investment with great benefits.”

For more information on PPG members, please visit the website at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org or call 864-427-2556

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) has entered into a reciprocal partnership with the American Horticultural Society (AHS) that will give PPG members admission to more than 320 horticultural institutions in 48 states and the District of Columbia, plus Canada and the Caribbean. In light of this partnership, the PPG is conducting a membership drive to attract new members who will be able to enjoy the benefits of that partnership and visit not only the Piedmont Physic Garden in Union itself but also those historic gardens, botanical gardens and other special places covered by the AHS.

This story courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden.

