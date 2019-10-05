Environmental Festival a success

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union native and Nashville recording artist Robert Arthur took the stage at USC-Union’s Patrons Park Saturday evening during the concert portion of the Environmental Art & Music Festival. Arthur was one of four musical acts that performed on Friday and Saturday during the festival which featured art, music, and artisans and other vendors offering a variety of crafts and other products for the public. The festival was held in downtown Union to celebrate the natural beauty of Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union native and Nashville recording artist Robert Arthur took the stage at USC-Union’s Patrons Park Saturday evening during the concert portion of the Environmental Art & Music Festival. Arthur was one of four musical acts that performed on Friday and Saturday during the festival which featured art, music, and artisans and other vendors offering a variety of crafts and other products for the public. The festival was held in downtown Union to celebrate the natural beauty of Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times Dazed Renegade was one of four musical acts that took the stage at USC-Union’s Patrons Park during the concert portion of the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The band, along with Tri County Express, performed Friday evening. There was also a concert Saturday evening. The festival, which featured art, music, and artisans and other vendors offering a variety of crafts and other products for the public, was held in downtown Union to celebrate the natural beauty of Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times Dazed Renegade was one of four musical acts that took the stage at USC-Union’s Patrons Park during the concert portion of the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The band, along with Tri County Express, performed Friday evening. There was also a concert Saturday evening. The festival, which featured art, music, and artisans and other vendors offering a variety of crafts and other products for the public, was held in downtown Union to celebrate the natural beauty of Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”January Wind” by Bob Doster was part of the special sculpture exhibit held at the Piedmont Physic Garden during the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The garden was open to the public during the festival which used art, music, artisans, and special activities to celebrate the natural beauty of Union. The festival was held this past Friday and Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”January Wind” by Bob Doster was part of the special sculpture exhibit held at the Piedmont Physic Garden during the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The garden was open to the public during the festival which used art, music, artisans, and special activities to celebrate the natural beauty of Union. The festival was held this past Friday and Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times These sunflowers were among the entries in a sunflower competition held at the Piedmont Physic Garden during the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The garden was open to the public during the festival which used art, music, artisans, and special activities to celebrate the natural beauty of Union. The festival was held this past Friday and Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times These sunflowers were among the entries in a sunflower competition held at the Piedmont Physic Garden during the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The garden was open to the public during the festival which used art, music, artisans, and special activities to celebrate the natural beauty of Union. The festival was held this past Friday and Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times Quest was one of four musical acts that took the stage at USC-Union’s Patrons Park during the concert portion of the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The band, along with Nashville recording artist Robert Arthur, performed Saturday evening. In addition to performing separately, Quest and Arthur performed together to close out the evening and the festival. The festival, which featured art, music, and artisans and other vendors offering a variety of crafts and other products for the public, was held in downtown Union to celebrate the natural beauty of Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times Quest was one of four musical acts that took the stage at USC-Union’s Patrons Park during the concert portion of the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The band, along with Nashville recording artist Robert Arthur, performed Saturday evening. In addition to performing separately, Quest and Arthur performed together to close out the evening and the festival. The festival, which featured art, music, and artisans and other vendors offering a variety of crafts and other products for the public, was held in downtown Union to celebrate the natural beauty of Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Political Ball” by Vivienne Carey was part of the special sculpture exhibit held at the Piedmont Physic Garden during the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The garden was open to the public during the festival which used art, music, artisans, and special activities to celebrate the natural beauty of Union. The festival was held this past Friday and Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Political Ball” by Vivienne Carey was part of the special sculpture exhibit held at the Piedmont Physic Garden during the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The garden was open to the public during the festival which used art, music, artisans, and special activities to celebrate the natural beauty of Union. The festival was held this past Friday and Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Looksees By Mel” was one of the vendors that participated in the Environmental Art & Music Festival’s Vendor Village in the USC Union Patrons Park this past Friday and Saturday. The festival celebrated the natural beauty of Union County with a number of artistic activities, live music, and the artisans and other vendors who took part in the Vendor Village offering a variety of hand crafted and other products for the public to browse and purchase. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Looksees By Mel” was one of the vendors that participated in the Environmental Art & Music Festival’s Vendor Village in the USC Union Patrons Park this past Friday and Saturday. The festival celebrated the natural beauty of Union County with a number of artistic activities, live music, and the artisans and other vendors who took part in the Vendor Village offering a variety of hand crafted and other products for the public to browse and purchase. Charles Warner | The Union Times The “Lavender Cottage” provided not only items for sale but also some welcome shade from the sun Friday afternoon during the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The festival, which celebrated the natural beauty of Union County, featured a Vendors Village in the USC Union Patrons Park where the public could browse and purchase a variety of craft and other items from the participating artisans. Charles Warner | The Union Times The “Lavender Cottage” provided not only items for sale but also some welcome shade from the sun Friday afternoon during the Environmental Art & Music Festival. The festival, which celebrated the natural beauty of Union County, featured a Vendors Village in the USC Union Patrons Park where the public could browse and purchase a variety of craft and other items from the participating artisans. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Shellie’s Art Electricity” was one of the vendors that participated in the Environmental Art & Music Festival’s Vendor Village in the USC Union Patrons Park this past Friday and Saturday. The festival celebrated the natural beauty of Union County with a number of artistic activities, live music, and the artisans and other vendors who took part in the Vendor Village offering a variety of hand crafted and other products for the public to browse and purchase. Charles Warner | The Union Times ”Shellie’s Art Electricity” was one of the vendors that participated in the Environmental Art & Music Festival’s Vendor Village in the USC Union Patrons Park this past Friday and Saturday. The festival celebrated the natural beauty of Union County with a number of artistic activities, live music, and the artisans and other vendors who took part in the Vendor Village offering a variety of hand crafted and other products for the public to browse and purchase.

UNION — It began with an art reception Thursday evening and ended with a concert on Saturday evening that included performances by a Union-born Nashville recording artist and from beginning to end Union’s first Environmental Art & Music Festival was a success, so much so that plans are already being made for next year’s.

The Environmental Art & Music Festival lived up to its name with concerts on Friday evening and Saturday evening in USC Union’s Patrons Park and displays of art along Main Street and at other local institutions in downtown Union.

Described by Toccoa Switzer, Director of the Piedmont Physic Garden and one of the festival’s organizers, as “a community vibrancy initiative that celebrates the natural beauty of Union County in the heart of our historic downtown” the festival began Thursday evening when the Union County Arts Council (UCAC) held its Award and Opening Reception for its 2019 Art Exhibit which is currently on display in the USC Union Main Building.

The exhibit has drawn more than 50 works by artists from across South Carolina, all of which were eligible for the nine awards sponsored by the individual and business supporters of the UCAC. The winners of those awards were announced Thursday evening and they and the other works are on display at USC Union through the end of October.

The works on display at the exhibit were judged and the winners selected by Spartanburg artist Thomas A. Tucker, 30 of whose works are on display at the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street through November 1.

Friday and Saturday were the main days of the festival and included the Main Street Art Stroll in which participating merchants decorated their storefronts with art work that included anything that fell within the broad range of “Imagine a Sustainable World” including landscapes, botanicals, wildlife, and recycled art. Switzer described it as “a positive collaboration between downtown merchants and local artists, school groups and nonprofit organizations such as the Music Club and the Lions Club. It is a way for our community to work together to showcase our historic downtown as well as our beautiful county.”

A total of 14 businesses and other organizations participated in the Main Street Art Stroll and the art in their storefronts was judged by Betsy Skipper who selected three winners. (For the identity of those winners and Skipper’s comments on them and the works of art in the other storefronts see upcoming editions of The Union Times and on our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.)

The Piedmont Physic Garden hosted a special sculpture exhibit as well as a sunflower competition and on both Friday and Saturday the Union County Carnegie Library hosted art competitions for children and teens as well as themed children’s and teens activities.

In addition to hosting the UCAC’s Award and Opening Reception and its 2019 Art Exhibit in its Main Building, USC Union also hosted the festival’s Vendor Village in its Patrons Park. The Vendor Village featured a variety of artisans, education exhibits and food trucks throughout each day.

Both evenings the park hosted concerts by a total of three local/regional bands — Tri County Express, Quest, and Dazed Renegade — as well as one solo performer, Union-born Nashville recording artist Robert Arthur. Saturday evening saw Arthur and Quest jam together to conclude the festival.

Switzer said that the festival was a success and that plans are already being made for the next one which will be held in 2020.

“Friday went really well despite the terrific heat,” Switzer said Thursday. “Saturday was even better with an even bigger turnout and the vendors did very well throughout the day. There was steady traffic on Saturday at the Vendor Village and all the art sites.”

As for the concerts, Switzer thanked the performers for their professionalism and talent and for putting on entertaining shows that were enjoyed by all in attendance.

“They did a wonderful job,” Switzer said. “They performed an assortment of music including bluegrass, rock, country, and gospel. We really want to thank all the performers for their wonderful performances.”

Given the success of the festival, Switzer said she and her follow organizers of this year’s event are already at work beginning the planning that it is hoped will lead to another successful one in 2020.

“We are already starting to plan for next year’s,” Switzer said. “We’ve received feedback on what worked and what didn’t and we’re using that in our planning for the next festival. Overall we are very pleased with our inaugural festival.”

Organizers already planning for next year's

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.