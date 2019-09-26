A map to the Environmental Art & Music Festival

Image courtesy of the Environmental Art & Music Festival The Environmental Art & Music Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Union. This is a map of the area showing where the events that make up the Festival will be taking place. Image courtesy of the Environmental Art & Music Festival The Environmental Art & Music Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Union. This is a map of the area showing where the events that make up the Festival will be taking place.

UNION — The Environmental Art & Music Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Union and Festival organizers have developed the map accompanying this article to show the locations of where its various events will be taking place. Below is a schedule of those events and the times they will take place.

Festival Schedule

Thursday, September 26

Union County Arts Council 2019 Annual Art Exhibition Award Ceremony and Opening Reception at USC-Union Main Building at 6 p.m.

Friday, September 27

(All day with evening concert.)

• Vendor Village at USC-Union’s Patrons Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Union County Arts Council 2019 Annual Art Exhibition at USC Union’s Main Building from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Sculpture Exhibit at Piedmont Physic Garden from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Children and Teen Art Exhibit at Union County Carnegie Library from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Art Exhibit featuring Eola Dent at Union County Museum from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Art Exhibit featuring Thomas A. Tucker at Union County Arts Council Art Gallery from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Main Street Art Stroll from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Free Family-Friendly Bluegrass Concert featuring Tri County Express at USC Union’s Patrons Park from 5-7 p.m.

• Free Rock Concert featuring Dazed Renegade at USC-Union’s Patrons Park from 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

(All day with evening concert.)

• Vendor Village at USC Union’s Patrons Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Union County Arts Council 2019 Annual Art Exhibition at USC Union’s Main Building from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Sculpture Exhibit at Piedmont Physic Garden from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Children and Teen Art Exhibit at Union Carnegie Library from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Art Exhibit featuring Eola Dent at Union County Museum from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Art Exhibit featuring Thomas A. Tucker at UCAC Gallery from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Main Street Art Stroll from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Live Music featuring Jordan Lawson from 12-2 p.m.

• Free concert featuring Nashville musician and Grammy nominated songwriter Robert Arthur and Union band QUEST at USC Union’s Patrons Park from 7-9 p.m.

The locations of Festival events in downtown Union