UNION — Downtown Union will be a special place this weekend filled with works of art, live music, food and activities for for the whole family to experience and enjoy during the Environmental Art & Music Festival.

The Environmental Art & Music Festival, which will be held this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, is described by Toccoa Switzer, Director of the Piedmont Physic Garden and one of the festival’s organizers, as “a community vibrancy initiative that celebrates the natural beauty of Union County in the heart of our historic downtown.”

In a statement released Sunday, Switzer described what those attending the festival can expect including the Main Street Art Stroll.

“The Main Street Art Stroll is an exciting element of the Environmental Art and Music Festival where participating merchants have been busy the past week decorating their store windows with art work that includes anything that falls within the broad theme of ‘Imagine a Sustainable World,’ Switzer said. “Art includes landscapes, botanicals, wildlife, recycled art, etc.

“Overall, the Main Street Art Stroll is a positive collaboration between downtown merchants and local artists, school groups and nonprofit organizations such as the Music Club and the Lions Club,” she said. “It is a way for our community to work together to showcase our historic downtown as well as our beautiful county.”

Switzer also pointed out that those attending the festival will get to enjoy art exhibits at several locations throughout downtown Union.

“Festival goers will also have the opportunity to view art exhibits at the Union County Museum, the Union County Arts Council’s gallery and the Union County Carnegie Library,” Switzer said. “In addition, there will be an outdoor sculpture exhibit at the Piedmont Physic Garden as well as the Union County Arts Council’s 2019 Art Exhibition on display at USC Union’s Main Building, which will feature over 50 works of art.”

Switzer also reminded the public to “don’t forget our Vendor Village at USC Union’s Patrons Park, where we will feature artisans, education exhibits and food trucks.”

Another art form that will be part of the festival is music with live performances on Friday and Saturday.

“Musical entertainment includes Tri County Express, Dazed Renegade, Jordan Lawson, Quest and Grammy-nominated musician and songwriter, Robert Arthur,” Switzer said.

Art Exhibit

The Festival begins this Thursday at 6 p.m. with the annual UCAC Art Exhibit at USC Union, judged this year by Spartanburg resident Thomas A. Tucker, an art educator and lifelong artist. This year’s UCAC Art Exhibit features the work of more than 50 artists from across South Carolina, all of them on display in the USC Union Main Building where the public reception for the exhibit will be held Thursday.

Thirty works by Tucker himself are currently on exhibit at the UCAC Art Gallery and can be viewed during the Main Street Art Stroll along with the UCAC Art Exhibit works on display at USC Union.

Live Music

Festival hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and there will be live music at Patrons Park both evenings and at lunchtime on Friday afternoon.

Performing that live music will be Union native and Nashville recording artist Robert Arthur who will take the stage around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Opening for Arthur at 7 p.m. will be Quest, one of Union’s best known bands. Quest and Arthur will jam together at 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. to close out the evening.

The members of Quest are Lauren Fowler, Ronnie Ivey, Donnie Ivey, Scotty Silvers and Phil Gough.

Union acoustic guitarist Jordan Lawson will perform on Saturday from noon-2 p.m.

On Friday, popular Bluegrass band Tri County Express will perform from 5-7 p.m. followed by local rock band Dazed Renegade from 7-9 p.m.

Tri County Express includes Jimmy Swearingen, from Blair, SC, guitar/lead vocals; Zem Lemhouse, from Rock Hill, fiddle/lead vocals; Steve Henson, from Chester, mandolin/lead and tenor vocals; Tony Helms, from Chester, upright bass; Bob Love, from Union, lead guitar/tenor and baritone vocals; and Phillip Arnold, from Union, banjo/lead vocals and baritone.

Dazed Renegade is made up of Tucker Mabry, vocals/guitar, Jesse Gregory, lead guitar, Carl Alexander, bass, and Allen Mitchell, drums.

Main Street Art Stroll

On Friday and Saturday, downtown merchants are invited to join in the Main Street Art Stroll by decorating their windows with themed displays that illustrate the Festival’s concept.

Examples include displays that are symbolic of the natural elements of historical Union County, or broader ideas such as sustainability, conservation, recycling, etc. Each will be judged on the appearance of the display, the connection to the Festival’s theme of “Imagine a Sustainable World,” and overall quality and creativity of the display. Union County artist Betsy Skipper will be the judge and the winners will be announced Saturday.

Merchants are encouraged to have fun, engage their staff and customers and link their displays with store specials.

Speaking of decorations, students from Jennifer Emswiler’s art class at USC Union used recycled and re-purposed items to decorate storefronts in downtown Union for the Festival. They created flowers from old DVD’s, empty glass yogurt jars, yarn and cardboard. So be sure to look for their work during both days of the Main Street Art Stroll.

Among those planning special events for the Main Street Art Stroll is the Union County Museum with paintings and prints by Union County artists Eola Dent and Addie Simms.

The Museum will be open during the Festival to host history buffs and art lovers.

Children’s Activities/Exhibits

The fun will continue at Carnegie Library which will host art competitions for children and teens as well as themed children’s and teen activities both days.

Across the street, the gardens of the Piedmont Physic Garden will be open for viewing of a special sculpture exhibit, and sunflower competition. Bring your healthiest potted sunflower for judging and prizes.

Vendor Village

Around the corner in USC-Union’s Patrons Park, a Vendor Village will house artisans, craftsmen, food and fun.

Among this year’s vendors is the Rustic Fox, a re-purposed furniture business from Boiling Springs, and Enchanted Dragonfly, offering hand-crafted jewelry and home decor made from semi-precious stones, copper and wood made in Spartanburg.

Others include local artist Nanette Jenkins, the Union County Woodcarvers Club, Kona Ice, Rose Hill Plantation, the SC Department of Natural Resources, Palmetto Pride, Meals On Wheels, Union County Agricultural Fair and Philadelphia Ice.

Festival Schedule

Thursday, September 26

Union County Arts Council 2019 Annual Art Exhibition Award Ceremony and Opening Reception at USC-Union Main Building at 6 p.m.

Friday, September 27

(All day with evening concert.)

• Vendor Village at USC-Union’s Patrons Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Union County Arts Council 2019 Annual Art Exhibition at USC Union’s Main Building from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Sculpture Exhibit at Piedmont Physic Garden from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Children and Teen Art Exhibit at Union County Carnegie Library from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Art Exhibit featuring Eola Dent at Union County Museum from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Art Exhibit featuring Thomas A. Tucker at Union County Arts Council Art Gallery from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Main Street Art Stroll from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Free Family-Friendly Bluegrass Concert featuring Tri County Express at USC Union’s Patrons Park from 5-7 p.m.

• Free Rock Concert featuring Dazed Renegade at USC-Union’s Patrons Park from 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

(All day with evening concert.)

• Vendor Village at USC Union’s Patrons Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Union County Arts Council 2019 Annual Art Exhibition at USC Union’s Main Building from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Sculpture Exhibit at Piedmont Physic Garden from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Children and Teen Art Exhibit at Union Carnegie Library from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Art Exhibit featuring Eola Dent at Union County Museum from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Art Exhibit featuring Thomas A. Tucker at UCAC Gallery from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Main Street Art Stroll from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Live Music featuring Jordan Lawson from 12-2 p.m.

• Free concert featuring Nashville musician and Grammy nominated songwriter Robert Arthur and Union band QUEST at USC Union’s Patrons Park from 7-9 p.m.

Sponsors And Partners

The Festival is being sponsored by Wal-Mart, Union County Tourism, Arthur State Bank, USC-Union, Union Medical Center, Broad River Electric, City of Union, Lockhart Power, Union County Healthcare Foundation, Nease & Higginbotham Orthodontics, Wicks Locksmith, Frank Hart: Allstate Insurance Agency and John and Nancy Baarcke, DMD, PA.

Festival Partners are those community organizations that are organizing and coordinating the Festival. They are USC Union, Union County Tourism, Piedmont Physic Garden, Union County Arts Council, Union County Historical Society, Union Carnegie Library and the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

Switzer thanked both sponsors and the partners for their contributions that made the Festival possible.

Environmental Art & Music Festival this week