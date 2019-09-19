‘Down on the Farm’ this Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times This electronic billboard along the Duncan By-Pass says it all: the Union County Farm Show is back. The show, which will be held at the Union County Fair Ground this Saturday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., will offer both new and returning activities for the whole family to enjoy throughout the day. Admission to the show is free. Charles Warner | The Union Times This electronic billboard along the Duncan By-Pass says it all: the Union County Farm Show is back. The show, which will be held at the Union County Fair Ground this Saturday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., will offer both new and returning activities for the whole family to enjoy throughout the day. Admission to the show is free.

UNION COUNTY — There will be plenty for the whole family to enjoy at this year’s Union County Farm Show which will offer a mixture of both events from previous years along with new ones to provide a day of fun-filled activities.

The theme of this year’s fair, which will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds this Saturday (September 21) from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., is “Down on the Farm” and, in keeping with that theme, the show will offer a variety of farm-related activities. This year, however, there will not only be returning activities from previous years, but also new ones including special activities for children. Also in keeping with this year’s theme, the show is adding more farm animals for the enjoyment of those in attendance.

The goal of the additions is to make the show more of a day of activity for the whole family, for both children and adults to enjoy.

The returning activities are the:

• “Parade Of Power” tractor parade

• Quilting Display

• Corn Hole Games

• Car Show featuring models from 1978 and older

• Chainsaw Carving

• Soap Box Race

• Child Peddle-Tractor Pull

• Concessions

• Hit-Miss Engines

• Steam Engines

• Saw Mills

New events added this year include:

• Pie Eating Contests

• Smash a Car

• Cash Drawing

A majority of the exhibitors who participated in previous shows will be back along with some new ones.

Admission to the show is free. Fair foods will be available for purchase.

