UNION — It’s a party with a positive impact. Union’s inaugural Environmental Art & Music Festival is coming Sept. 26-28 to celebrate and encourage awareness and conservation of our vast forest land, rivers, rolling pastures, rich red clay and natural resources that make our county a great place to live and work.

The Festival focuses on celebrating and sustaining Union County resources through conservation, preservation and awareness of all-things outdoors.

“We’re bringing art, music, food and fun together to call attention to the beauty that surrounds us,” said Coie Switzer, Festival Coordinator and Director of the Piedmont Physic Garden.

Main Street and surrounding areas will be the venue for a vendor village of artists, craftsmen and others who create products from natural resources, an art competition and reception, food vendors and an outdoor concert. Activities will take place on and around Main Street and retailers will be encouraged to host specials, decorate their windows and promote their businesses.

The Festival is coordinated by local partners including the Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG), USC-Union, Carnegie Library, Union County Tourism Commission, Union County Arts Council and the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s a collaborative effort of some of Union’s most dedicated partners,” said Switzer. “Everyone’s contributing their time and area of expertise and we’re really excited about the results. The Festival will be the culmination of that and a highlight of the year locally.”

Funding began with the spring gift of $1,500 Union City Council and $1,500 gift from Union County Council to qualify for a $3,000 matching grant from Elevate Upstate.

The grant was part of a vibrancy initiative established by Ten At The Top (TATT) and Hughes Investments of Greenville and was designated to help PPG start an environmental art festival in the historic center of downtown Union.

Union Mayor Harold Thompson said the Festival will be a great way to draw people to downtown Union.

“It’s a great effort and Miss Coie Switzer came in and explained to us how many people this would draw to the downtown from all over the region,” he said. “It’s different and it’s a great effort. We’ll see people locally, from throughout the region and even possibly from across the country.”

For information on Festival details, please contact Coie Switzer at 864-427-2556, see our website, piedmontphysicgarden.org, Facebook, or Linda Wilburn Weber, vendor coordinator, at [email protected]

Environmental Art & Music Festival Sept. 26-28