A weekend of agriculture and art

Image courtesy of the 2019 SC Ag + Art Tour The 2019 SC Ag + Art Tour is coming to Union County this weekend. This year the tour, which will take place Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m., includes Belmont Farm, Jackson Farm, Piedmont Physic Garden, Six Oaks Farm, Three Horse Milling Co., and Wildwood Ranch. The event will also include a scavenger hunt involving all six participating sites and prize drawings as well as artisans, live music, and food.

UNION COUNTY — Agriculture and art may not seem to go together but that’s just what they do in the South Carolina Ag + Art Tour which will take place this weekend in Union County.

According to its website (www.agandarttour.com) the South Carolina Ag + Art Tour “is a free, self-guided tour of farms and artisans. During the tour visitors have the opportunity to see first-hand where their food comes from, watch artists in action and purchase their works, dance to the melodies of bluegrass and folk songs, and learn more about rural life. The tour is the largest free farm and art tour in the nation with over 35,000 visitors participating since 2012.”

Union County became a part of the Ag + Art Tour in 2015 and has participated in it every year since. This year, the Ag + Art Tour in Union County will take place Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 from 1-5 p.m.

Leigh Anne Arthur, Chair for the Ag + Art Tour in Union County, said that this year’s tour offers something new for residents and visitors to Union County.

“We have 25 artisans with handmade products, food vendors and live music at the six sites,” Arthur said Monday. “The farms that are on the tour this year offer pastured pork, fresh lamb, fresh ground grits and corn meal, fresh fruits and vegetables grown here in Union County. This is just a taste of what Union County farmers have to offer for farm to table dining.

“New to our tour this year is Wildwood Ranch,” she said. “It is a western town that the owner has built completely from scratch on the Pacolet River.”

Arthur pointed out that through the farms that have signed up to participate, the tour highlights the role agriculture plays in the economy and culture of Union County.

“Local farms can sign up to participate in the tour,” Arthur said. “They then become part of a showcase of what our local farms produce and the contributions they make to our community and our state. Jackson Farms, for example, is part of the Catawba Fresh Market, an organization that brings together farms and people from around the Upstate who are interested in purchasing locally grown produce.”

Arthur said that her emphasis this year is, first, making the people of Union County more aware of what their county has to offer and, second, to bring more tourists into the county.

“I challenge the people of Union County to come out this weekend and tour the participating farms and learn what they have to offer as well as experience the craftsmanship and creativity of our local artisans,” Arthur said. “We must support our local farmers and our local artisans and their contributions to our local economy and local culture. They play an important part in helping bring business and tourists to our county.”

Arthur added that this year’s tour will have some extra activities designed to provide fun for the entire family.

“Our planning committee has worked hard this year to make the tour even more family-friendly by adding a scavenger hunt across all six farm sites,” Arthur said. “Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at any of the participating and dropped off at the last one visited. Persons who participate in the scavenger hunt will be eligible for the drawing that will take place on Sunday for a coupon card from the participating artisans and ancillary sites. You do not have to be present to win because the scavenger forms will have your contact information and we will notify the winners.”

Ag + Art Tour Sites

The following farms, gardens, and other agricultural facilities in Union County will take part in the Ag + Art Tour this weekend:

Belmont Farm, 5851 Cross Keys Highway, Enoree.

We raise dairy goats and hair sheep, honey bees and we are adding ducks this year. We make soaps and lotions with the goat milk and have a non-profit, Mercy and Grace Soap Company. We also offer baked goods through our “bakery” and have a farm store located on site. Our farm was also once a plantation owned by Judge John Grimke and where the Grimke sisters were raised as teen girls.

• Special Activities

— Hand and Machine Milking, Saturday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

— Sheep Introduction Saturday at 11:30 a.m., Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

— Cake Walk Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m.

• Prepared Food On Site

— Gist Grill & BBQ

• Artisans On Site

— New Life Praise Band

— The Funky Brush

— Mercy & Grace Soap Co. and Bakery of Belmont Farm

— Jan Scott Red Barn Art

— Etta Mahaza’s Generation Art and Craft Store/Quilts

— Hobby House Farm (face painting, produce, eggs)

Jackson Farm, 400 Foster Street, Union.

The garden is planted on a three-acre plot of plastic-culture and is housed on the Nicholas Estate, built in the early 1900’s. We grow a large variety of vegetables including tomatoes (cherry, better boy and magic mountain), greens (kale, swiss chard, Asian turnips, mustard, collards, and mixed tender greens), onions, sweet potatoes, cabbage, okra, and more!

• Special Activities

— Nichols Family Home Tour

— Urban Garden Tour

— Bee Hives

— John Deere Tractor Display (Blanchard Eq)

• Prepared Food On Site

— BBQ

• Artisans On Site

— Old Pump Soaps

— Ryan Bullock, Painter

— Christine’s Creations, Upcycling

Piedmont Physic Garden, 301 East South Street, Union.

We are a small botanical garden that focuses on health and wellness education. Our mission is to exhibit and promote the medicinal, economic, cultural, and environmental importance of plants to the people of Union County and the surrounding Piedmont region of South Carolina.

• Special Activities

— Garden Tours each day

• Artisan On Site

— Betsy Skipper, local artist (Saturday)

Six Oaks Farm, 1787 Mount Tabor Church Road, Jonesville.

Visit our farm to see our pastured pigs, market garden, market flower field and related items.

• Special Activities

— Sunflower field

— General Store with pastured fresh pork, honey, pottery, and goat milk products

— The Buffalo Peanut Wagon

• Artisan On Site

— Betty Lou Originals

Three Horse Milling Co., 3257 River Road, Union.

Three Horse Milling Company produces steel-cut grits and cornmeal using actual horse power to operate the mill.

• Special Activities

— Live music by Split Rail, Saturday, June 22, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

— Live music by Tri Country Bluegrass, Sunday, June 23, 2-3:30 p.m.

— Artisans and Crafters: Quilt display, quilting & crochet demonstrations and goods by the Union County FCL Patchwork Quilters and Twisted Stitches Crochet

— Fun activities include Corn hole boards, tetherball, and hook and ring games, Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Grits and Cornmeal Grinding, Sunday, June 23, 1:15 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. (product available for sale).

• Prepared Food On Site

— Drinks and hot dogs for purchase both Saturday and Sunday

• Artisans and Farmers on Site

— Rusty Nail Woodworks

— Farmhouse Kitchen

— Sweet Sugar Britches

— Santuc Woodcarvers

— Union County FCL Patchwork Quilters

— Twisted Thread Crocheters

— Quilt Display featuring Katy Sigmon

— Pea Ridge Distillery Moonshine Tasting

— Olivia’s Way Garden

— Mike Scales – Union County Turkey Farmer

Wildwood Ranch, 2776 Mount Tabor Church Road, Jonesville.

Old Wild West Town with a country store nestled in the heart of Jonesville, SC.

• Special Activities

— Bee keeping demonstration

— Tour of historical home

— Urban garden tour

— New John Deere tractor on display

— Fresh vegetables

— Upcycling vendor

— Musicians

— Prepared Food On Site

— BBQ

— Kona Ice of Chester

• Artisans On Site

— Trees to Treasure

— Saving Grace Jewelry

— Everett Leigh Photography

— Union Express Band

— Sister-Sister Kustom Creations

— Laurie Haney Beadworks

— Soaps and Seams

— Anastasia Elida

Ancillary Tour Sites

The website also recommends that you should be “sure to visit these other great Union County agriculture and art locations while on your tour!”

Elle Bell Cafe, 111 West Main Street, Union.

Open Saturday June 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Heavenly Arts — Ceramics and Canvas, 120 West Main Street, Union.

Saturday June 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 2-4 p.m.

Come in and paint ceramics of any kind while you and enjoy talking. They even have the old pickup truck and campers ready for you to paint!

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union.

Saturday June 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 2-4 p.m.

Tour of the historical site and home of where SC’s 68th governor, William H. Gist. Children activities close to era will be included.

Sanders Garden Center, 101 Times Boulevard, Union.

Open Saturday June 22, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Union County Ag + Art Tour Sponsors

• Sower Sponsors

— Union County

— City of Union

— Let’s Talk Interactive

— Broad River Electric Cooperative

— Timken

— Friends

— Dairi-O

— Town of Jonesville

— P&M Fabrications

— TJ’s Tree Service

— Smith Backhoe & Construction

— Sunset Farm

— Union County Chamber of Commerce

— USC Union

Ag + Art Tour this Saturday and Sunday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

