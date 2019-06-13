Summer intern program in full bloom

Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Aya Nance is one of two young ladies serving as summer interns at the Piedmont Physic Garden. She is an Anderson native and a graduate of the University of South Carolina’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication. During her internship she will help coordinate PPG’s involvement in the Ag + Art Tour and the Environmental Art and Music Festival. Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Aya Nance is one of two young ladies serving as summer interns at the Piedmont Physic Garden. She is an Anderson native and a graduate of the University of South Carolina’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication. During her internship she will help coordinate PPG’s involvement in the Ag + Art Tour and the Environmental Art and Music Festival. Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Jessica Wilbur is one of two young ladies serving as summer interns at the Piedmont Physic Garden. She is a native of Newport News, VA, and is a rising senior at Virginia Tech. During her internship she will use her knowledge of soil composition and plant nutrition in the performance of her duties while also learning more about small gardening and non-profit work. Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Jessica Wilbur is one of two young ladies serving as summer interns at the Piedmont Physic Garden. She is a native of Newport News, VA, and is a rising senior at Virginia Tech. During her internship she will use her knowledge of soil composition and plant nutrition in the performance of her duties while also learning more about small gardening and non-profit work. Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Jessica Wilbur (left) and Aya Nance (right) are spending the summer as interns at the Piedmont Physic Garden. Nance is a graduate of the University of South Carolina’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a degree in public relations and a recent master’s in Strategic Communication Management. Wilbur is a rising senior at Virginia Tech studying Crop and Soil Science and minoring in Chemistry and Global Food Security & Health. Photo courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden Jessica Wilbur (left) and Aya Nance (right) are spending the summer as interns at the Piedmont Physic Garden. Nance is a graduate of the University of South Carolina’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a degree in public relations and a recent master’s in Strategic Communication Management. Wilbur is a rising senior at Virginia Tech studying Crop and Soil Science and minoring in Chemistry and Global Food Security & Health.

UNION — Summer has begun at Union’s Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) with the arrival of two summer interns. Aya Nance and Jessica Wilbur have joined the garden bringing a wealth of diverse skills to the organization.

Aya Nance

Nance is a graduate of the University of South Carolina’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a degree in public relations and a recent master’s in Strategic Communication Management. Her interests include non-profit communication, health communication and marketing. A native of Anderson, SC, she discovered an early passion for writing and reading which led to her love of poetry and story-telling. She hopes to utilize both as she works with garden education this summer.

Along with managing and maintaining the medicinal and shade garden, she will help coordinate PPG’s involvement in the Ag + Art Tour this month, and the Environmental Art and Music Festival in September.

“Both events are great opportunities for Union to become a thought leader for environmental sustainability within the Upstate,” she said. “We look forward to showcasing the personality of Union County and all it has to offer.”

Jessica Wilbur

Wilbur is a rising senior at Virginia Tech studying Crop and Soil Science. She is minoring in Chemistry and Global Food Security & Health, and hopes to serve as a missionary through international work with small-scale farmers and teach sustainable agriculture practices.

She looks forward to learning more about small gardening and non-profit work as well as the various plants that can be incorporated into our daily lives to increase health and wellness. Incorporating her knowledge of soil composition and plant nutrition into her role make her an asset to PPG and to the community.

A native of Newport News, VA, Wilbur is excited to be part of the Union community.

“I’m adjusting to small town life and looking forward to finding a church family and settling in,” she said. “I’m so thankful to have met so many kind and welcoming people already.

Piedmont Physic Garden

Founded in 2014 by the family of the late Dr. Paul K. Switzer, PPG was inspired by London’s Chelsea Physic Garden. PPG’s mission is to provide horticultural and environmental education to the people of Union County and the surrounding Piedmont region of South Carolina.

PPG is a nonprofit botanical garden located at 301 E. South St. In Dr. Switzer’s memory, the Switzer family donated two residential lots to create a small apothecary garden containing plants with historical medicinal uses, many native to the Piedmont and the Southern Appalachian corridor. The family of the Honorable Jack and Nonie Flynn donated two adjoining lots in 2014, significantly expanding the scope of the garden.

Today PPG’s campus, located in the heart of Union’s historic district, serves as a hub for horticultural and environmental based learning activities for children, teens and adults.

For more information on tours, events and educational events, please call 864-427-2556 or visit piedmontphysicgarden.org.

Nance and Wilbur interning at the PPG

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden.

