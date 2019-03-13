Pigs and rabbits coming to Union

Photo courtesy of Union County 4-H The 4-H/FFA Spring Rabbit Project Show will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. Photo courtesy of Union County 4-H The 4-H/FFA Spring Rabbit Project Show will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. Photo courtesy of Union County 4-H The Upstate Winter Pig Project will hold one of its shows at the Union County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. conducted by the Union County 4-H. Photo courtesy of Union County 4-H The Upstate Winter Pig Project will hold one of its shows at the Union County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. conducted by the Union County 4-H.

UNION — The pigs are coming and so are the rabbits and you’ll want to be there when they arrive this Saturday.

Pigs

In a statement released last week, Union County 4-H Youth Development Agent Mark Cathcart announced that “yes, it is time for the Union County Spring Pig and Rabbit Shows. The Upstate Winter Pig Project will hold one of its shows here at the Union County Fairgrounds, conducted by Union County 4-H, on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. The Winter Pig Project, which kicked off on December 8, 2018, will come to an end on March 30, 2019. Members of 4-H and FFA from across the upstate of SC have been feeding, watering, brushing, training, and exercising their pigs in preparation for these spring shows.”

Cathcart pointed out that “a lot of work goes into raising and training a pig when it is done properly. A pig show, like other livestock shows, is a combination of a skills contest, a pop quiz, a quality assurance evaluation, and a sporting event all in one. The participant and pig become a team. Like most sports, those who prepare and practice have a greater chance of success. Participants are judged on the quality of their pig, the ability to display it, and their knowledge of pigs in general.”

Rabbits

In addition to the pig show, Cathcart said “the 4-H/FFA Spring Rabbit Project Show” will also be held this Saturday at the Fairgrounds.

”This is a cooperative effort between 4-H and FFA to provide more opportunities for high school students to get involved in animal projects,” Cathcart said. “This project is designed to allow hands-on experience in caring for and handling rabbits. Each student is assigned a rabbit that they care for and train. They are judged on how well they display their rabbit and their knowledge of rabbits. The rabbit show will begin at 11 a.m. and the public is invited to attend.”

Cathcart added that “if you have never seen a rabbit or pig show you are missing out and this is a great opportunity to come out and support our youth.”

For more information about the Union County Spring Pig and Rabbit Shows and about the other programs, services, and events provided by the 4-H, call Mark Cathcart, Union County 4-H Youth Development Agent, at 864-427-6259, Extension 113.

