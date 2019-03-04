‘Backyard Gardening’ class Saturday

Image courtesy of Catawba Farm and Food Coalition The Catawba Farm and Food Coalition will host a “Backyard Gardening” class taught by Ernest Manning and Cleveland Jackson at the Community Garden located at the Chester Regional Agribusiness Center this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Image courtesy of Catawba Farm and Food Coalition The Catawba Farm and Food Coalition will host a “Backyard Gardening” class taught by Ernest Manning and Cleveland Jackson at the Community Garden located at the Chester Regional Agribusiness Center this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

CHESTER — The Catawba Farm and Food Coalition, in partnership with Clemson Extension will be hosting a Backyard Gardening class at the Community Garden located at the Chester Regional Agribusiness Center.

On Saturday, March 9, join Ernest Manning and Cleveland Jackson to learn the basics of growing your own vegetables from start to finish. Topics covered include soil health, plant selection, irrigation, insect control, and harvesting.

Class will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $15, and lunch will be provided.

To register, please visit www.catawbafarmandfood.org/workshops or call 803-374-3779.

Registration deadline is March 8, 2019.

According to its website (www.catawbafarmandfood.org) the “Catawba Farm and Food Coalition (CFFC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization working to create a lasting, sustainable food-system in Chester, Fairfield, Lancaster, Union, York Counties and the Catawba Indian Nation.”

The website states that the Coalition envisions “a secure and sustainable food system as one in which our farms are economically viable, our agricultural lands are supporting a much larger percentage of the Catawba Region’s food needs, and all members of our region have access to fresh local foods.

It further states that the Coalition believes that “a strong local food system contributes to the health of our entire region and we work to facilitate greater understanding of the social, economic, and environmental impacts of our food choices.

The website states the Coalition “promotes the purchase of locally grown and produced foods” for the following reasons:

• To keep valuable agricultural land in production.

• To ensure the economic viability of farms.

• To benefit public and environmental health.

• To strengthen our regional economy.

For more information about Catawba Farm and Food Coalition visit its website at www.catawbafarmandfood.org or call 803-374-3779.

