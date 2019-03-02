City allocates $1,500 to PPG

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union City Council is allocating $1,500 to the Piedmont Physic Garden as a match to help it obtain $3,000 grant that will enable it to establish an “Environmental Arts Festival” in downtown Union.. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union City Council is allocating $1,500 to the Piedmont Physic Garden as a match to help it obtain $3,000 grant that will enable it to establish an “Environmental Arts Festival” in downtown Union..

UNION — The City of Union is doing its part to help the Piedmont Physic Garden establish an “Environmental Arts Festival” that will be held in downtown Union.

During a special meeting Monday night, Union City Council voted unanimously to allocate $1,500 to the Piedmont Physic Garden to enable it to obtain a $3,000 “Elevate Upstate Grant” it was awarded in 2018. The $1,500, which the city is allocating from its Hospitality Fund, is part of a $3,000 match the PPG must raise in order to receive the grant.

Tuesday’s vote was in response to a January address to council by PPG’s Toccoa Switzer who said the grant was part of a vibrancy initiative established by Ten At The Top (TATT) and the Hughes Investments of Greenville. Switzer said that a matching grant would help PPG “start an environmental art festival in the historic center of downtown Union.” She asked that council fund one half of the required match to enable PPG to receive the grant, adding that a commitment of matching funds is required by this March.

In November, TATT, an organization created to enhance economic vitality and quality of life across the Upstate by fostering collaboration and strategic partnerships, announced the recipients for the 2018 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grants. PPG was one of five finalists for $5,000 grants but did not win either of them, but it did, however, receive a pledge of a $3,000 grant from Hughes. In order to receive the Hughes grant, however, PPG has to raise $3,000 in matching funds.

At the time of the announcement of the Hughes pledge, Switzer said that once the matching funds are raised and the grant is obtained, the PPG will use that $6,000 in cooperation with other local groups to start an Environmental Arts Festival. She said the funds would be seed money and would be used in conjunction with other potential funding for logo/branding design, artist prospectus development, banners, billboard rentals, and advanced media promotion of the festival.

Switzer said PPG is working with Union County Arts Council (UCAC), USC Union, and the Union County Tourism Commission to establish the festival which would be held over a two-day weekend to enable people from across the Piedmont and beyond to come to Union and enjoy the arts and the outdoors. She pointed out that the PPG, UCAC, USC Union, and the Tourism Commission are all located within four blocks of each other, making it convenient for those attending the festival to view and patronize the various exhibits and vendors featured in the event at and around those locations.

Preparations for the festival will begin in the spring of 2019 when Switzer said the festival committee would issue a call for artists in any discipline to apply for consideration in the commission development process. She said the theme will be “Imagine a Sustainable World” and the commissioned artworks could include photography, paintings, sculptures, design, video art or other site-specific works that showcase the gifts and beauty of our natural world, with a focus on sustainability and stewardship.

The festival will also feature food vendors, craft demonstrations, as well as theatre and musical performances.

Switzer said that selected artworks and activities will be spread throughout the PPG and USC Union campuses as well as at the UCAC Art Gallery and along Union’s Main Street corridor.

Mayor Harold Thompson said the proposed Environmental Arts Festival will be a great way to help draw people to downtown Union.

“It’s a great effort and Miss Coie Switzer came in and explained to us how many people this would draw to the downtown from all over the region,” Thompson said. “It’s different and it’s a great effort and the more we can get things to come downtown the better and I think council feels the same way. We’ll see people locally, from throughout the region and even possibly from across the country.”

PPG

The Piedmont Physic Garden located at 301 E. South Street in Union. For more information about the Environmental Arts Festival and about the Piedmont Physic Garden visit its Facebook page and website (www.piedmontphysicgarden.org) or call Toccoa Switzer at the garden at 864-427-2556.

More Information

Information about the Environmental Art Festival can also be obtained from Union County Tourism Commission Director Curtis Hunter at 864-466-4711, Union County Arts Council Director Amber Ivey at 864-429-2817, and USC Union Development/Marketing Director Annie Smith at 864-424-8055.

‘Healthy Choices for Diabetics’

In a statement released Tuesday, Switzer announced that the PPG will welcome “Health Educator Jamie Lawson from Healing Springs Health Center on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. as she presents ‘Healthy Choices for Diabetics.’”

The event will be held at the PPG headquarters at 301 East South Street, Union.

Switzer said “this is a free event” and asked that those interested in attending “please register ahead of time as seating is limited. Call us at 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot today!”

To establish ‘Environmental Arts Festival’

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

