Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden Maxine Appleby is an instructor in the Wofford College Lifelong Learning Program who will present “Native Plants of the Southern Appalachia” on February 21 at the Piedmont Physic Garden. Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden Maxine Appleby is an instructor in the Wofford College Lifelong Learning Program who will present “Native Plants of the Southern Appalachia” on February 21 at the Piedmont Physic Garden. Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden This flower is an example of the flora of Southern Appalachia which will be the subject of the “Native Plants of the Southern Appalachia” program that will be presented at the Piedmont Physic Garden on February 21. Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden This flower is an example of the flora of Southern Appalachia which will be the subject of the “Native Plants of the Southern Appalachia” program that will be presented at the Piedmont Physic Garden on February 21.

UNION — Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) is excited to bring the native plants of the Appalachia to Union with a Thursday, February 21 event featuring educator Maxine Appleby.

“Native Plants of the Southern Appalachia” will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. An educator for 51 years, Appleby is an instructor in the Wofford College Lifelong Learning Program and has taught local and Appalachian history at the Spartanburg County Historical Association.

An estimated 2,000 species of Appalachian flora flourish in the Southern Appalachians with perhaps 200 native to and wholly confined to the Southern Appalachians. The southern region of the Appalachians stretches from Virginia to Alabama and includes parts of the Allegheny Mountains, the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Unakas, the Great Smoky Mountains, and the Cumberland Mountains. Some of the most spectacular areas within the Southern Appalachian Region are contained within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. At one time, the entire Appalachian system was almost entirely covered by forest.

Today the Southern Appalachian Region contains six national forests — George Washington, Jefferson, Cherokee, Chattahoochee, Nantahala, and Pisgah, centered around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A native of South Carolina and a graduate of Winthrop College, Appleby has completed graduate work at the University of South Carolina and the University of Hawaii (M.Ed, Ph.D).

Her interests include Appalachian studies, Southern history, regional music, native plants used for medicinal purposes, photography, travel and her Golden Retrievers. She lives in Roebuck and in Centennial, Colo.

This February 21 event will start at 5:30 p.m. and will include an hour long presentation followed by a wine and cheese reception at the PPG headquarters located at 301 E. South Street in Union.

General admission is $20. Discounts apply for all PPG members.

To register for this experience, please call 843-427-2556 or visit PPG online at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org. You can also buy a ticket by visiting our Facebook page and click on the link under Events.

