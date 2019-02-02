Ashby named SCAFM Board President

Image courtesy of the South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets The South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets (SCAFM) is a non-profit, statewide organization focused on supporting and promoting sustainable food in South Carolina through the state’s farmers markets. It recently selected Elise Ashby, manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, to serve as its Board President. Image courtesy of the South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets The South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets (SCAFM) is a non-profit, statewide organization focused on supporting and promoting sustainable food in South Carolina through the state’s farmers markets. It recently selected Elise Ashby, manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, to serve as its Board President. Image courtesy of the Farmers Market Coalition The Farmers Market Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening farmers markets across the United States so that they can serve as community assets while providing real income opportunities for farmers. It’s membership recently elected Elise Ashby, manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, to its Board of Directors. Image courtesy of the Farmers Market Coalition The Farmers Market Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening farmers markets across the United States so that they can serve as community assets while providing real income opportunities for farmers. It’s membership recently elected Elise Ashby, manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, to its Board of Directors. Photo courtesy of Elise Ashby Elise Ashby manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Farmers Market Coalition and selected to serve as Board President of the South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets. Photo courtesy of Elise Ashby Elise Ashby manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Farmers Market Coalition and selected to serve as Board President of the South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets.

UNION COUNTY — The manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market has been elected to leadership positions for two farmers markets groups.

Elise Ashby is the Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the “RobinHood Group” which helps farmers and agri-business owners. The RobinHood Group is the fiscal agent for “Eat Smart/Move More — Union County.” A Farmers Market Advocate in the Palmetto State, Ashby also manages the operations of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, serves as Chair of the Ag+Art Tour in Union County, and is the Co-Chair of the Catawba Farm & Food Coalition’s Policy & Planning Committee. Ashby recently received the Olde English District’s Annual Tourism award for Attractions of the Year (2018) for the Ag+Art Tour.

FMC Board Of Directors

In January, Ashby gained additional responsibilities when, on January 15, the members of the Farmers Market Coalition (FMC) elected new leaders “from a very strong slate of candidates” to join its Board of Directors. A press release announcing the results of that election states that “FMC is pleased to welcome” to its board “Elise Ashby, Amy Crone, and Anupama Joshi, along with Gary Matteson who was re-elected.”

The press release states that “The Farmers Market Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening farmers markets across the United States so that they can serve as community assets while providing real income opportunities for farmers.”

SCAFM Presidency

On Tuesday, January 22, Ashby also became “the Board President for the South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets. The South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets (SCAFM) is a non-profit, statewide organization focused on supporting and promoting sustainable food in South Carolina through the state’s farmers markets.”

The press release states that “as a representative of these organizations Elise will have firsthand knowledge and opportunity to affect change for farmers markets in the state and across the US. She will have a voice in policies, procedures and promotion for sustainable food and income opportunities for farmers and farmers market vendors.”

Farm And Craft Market

The Union County Farm and Craft Market will officially open at the end of June at 106 Lakeside Drive, Union, in front of the Union County YMCA.

Image courtesy of the South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets The South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets (SCAFM) is a non-profit, statewide organization focused on supporting and promoting sustainable food in South Carolina through the state’s farmers markets. It recently selected Elise Ashby, manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, to serve as its Board President. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Farmers-Market-Advocate-3.jpg Image courtesy of the South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets The South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets (SCAFM) is a non-profit, statewide organization focused on supporting and promoting sustainable food in South Carolina through the state’s farmers markets. It recently selected Elise Ashby, manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, to serve as its Board President. Image courtesy of the Farmers Market Coalition The Farmers Market Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening farmers markets across the United States so that they can serve as community assets while providing real income opportunities for farmers. It’s membership recently elected Elise Ashby, manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, to its Board of Directors. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Farmers-Market-Advocate-2.jpg Image courtesy of the Farmers Market Coalition The Farmers Market Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening farmers markets across the United States so that they can serve as community assets while providing real income opportunities for farmers. It’s membership recently elected Elise Ashby, manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, to its Board of Directors. Photo courtesy of Elise Ashby Elise Ashby manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Farmers Market Coalition and selected to serve as Board President of the South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Farmers-Market-Advocate-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Elise Ashby Elise Ashby manager of the Union County Farm and Craft Market, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Farmers Market Coalition and selected to serve as Board President of the South Carolina Association of Farmers Markets.

Also elected to FMC Board of Directors