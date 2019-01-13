How to connect with your garden

Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden What is a “Plant Journal” and why is it important to have one? Those and other questions will be answered during “Plant Journaling 101” at the Piedmont Physic Garden on Saturday, January 26. Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden What is a “Plant Journal” and why is it important to have one? Those and other questions will be answered during “Plant Journaling 101” at the Piedmont Physic Garden on Saturday, January 26. Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden On Saturday, January 26, the Piedmont Physic Garden will host “Plant Journaling 101,” a workshop conducted by herbalist Jennifer Galbrath of Meadowlark Farms School of Folk Medicine. Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden On Saturday, January 26, the Piedmont Physic Garden will host “Plant Journaling 101,” a workshop conducted by herbalist Jennifer Galbrath of Meadowlark Farms School of Folk Medicine.

UNION — Have you ever seen someone’s plant journal online and thought “Wow! That would be beautiful if only I could draw?” Are you not even sure what goes into a plant journal?

On Saturday, January 26, the Piedmont Physic Garden will offer a unique workshop to experience the fun of creating your own plant journal. This beginner class, Plant Journaling 101, will be taught by Jennifer Galbrath of Meadowlark Farms School of Folk Medicine. No artistic abilities are required, just plan to have a fun filled morning.

Skills and concepts covered:

1) Learn what a Plant Journal (aka Materia Medica) is and why it is important to have one and use it!

2) Use a plant press to preserve your finds and properly document!

3) Learn how to properly store your information.

4) Learn how to responsibly harvest plants and herbs

From a young age, Jennifer Galbrath has been drawn to the world outside her window. She has loved the way that the natural world can influence a person’s mood and fresh air refreshes the lungs. It was not until she was older and started to explore the concept of homesteading and natural living, that Jennifer came to find herself in love with the idea of herbal medicine.

Jennifer spent several years as a personal injury paralegal, watching the effects of modern medicine on injured clients. The passion to learn how to better help not only those clients, but also her own family and friends, led Jennifer to the Herbal Academy of New England where she immersed herself in her studies and began to seek out classes, books and any other source of information she could find to locate a more natural answer.

Once she started to see the more natural approaches, she started offering these herbal remedies to her family as well as others through her herbal company, Meadowlark Farms. It has since been a great pleasure for Jennifer to see her husband, children and friends curb the side effects of prescription drugs including helping a dear friend recover during chemotherapy.

Jennifer is passionate about gardening, wild crafting, homesteading and raising our children in a chemical free world and teaching others to do the same. Knowing that with all of the new technology and discoveries, sometimes the best solution to a problem comes in the knowledge we learned at our grandmother’s side. She invites you to join her as she digs dandelion root and smells the aroma of salves, teas and poultices warming on the fire.

The workshop will held from 10 a.m.-noon at the Piedmont Physic Garden’s headquarters at 301 East South Street in Union, which is directly across the street from the Union Carnegie Library.

The cost of the workshop is $20 per person. Garden members receive discounts. Your can purchase tickets online via our Events page on our website at www.piedmontphysicgarden.org or our Facebook page. You can also mail a check to the Piedmont Physic Garden PO Box 603 Union, SC 29379. For questions, please call us at 864-427-2556.

Founded in 2014, the Piedmont Physic Garden is a nonprofit botanical garden in Union, South Carolina. PPG was inspired by London’s Chelsea Physic Garden with the mission of exhibiting the medicinal, cultural, economic and environmental importance of plants to the people of Union County and the surrounding Piedmont region of South Carolina.

