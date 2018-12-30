BOILING SPRINGS — Beekeeping is an ancient practice and to ensure that practice continues into the future the Spartanburg Beekeepers Association is offering a “2019 Certified Level Beekeeping Course” at the beginning of the new year.

Known also as “apiculture,” beekeeping has been practiced for thousands of years, beginning with humans collecting honey from wild bees and the domestication of bees occurring in ancient Egypty and ancient Greece. Bees are kept by human beekeepers for the honey, beeswax, propolis, flower pollen, bee pollen, and royal jelly they produce. They are also kept for the pollination of flowering plants including food plants such as Kiwifruit, Cashew, Brazil Nut, Watermelon, Apple, and Blueberry. They are also kept by beekeepers to produce more bees for sale to other beekeepers.

The keeping of bees is an important agricultural practice and the Spartanburg Beekeepers Association is helping to train the next generation of beekeepers and assist those already involved with its 2019 Certified Level Beekeeping Course which will be held at the Boiling Springs County Library, 871 Double Springs Road, Boiling Springs, beginning Saturday, January 19, 2019.

A flier promoting the course states that it “is suitable for beginners looking to become beekeepers and those who are currently keeping bees looking to gain more knowledge. The course is the first level in the South Carolina Master Beekeeping curriculum and will provide the knowledge for achieving the level of Certified Beekeeper.”

The course will run the six Saturdays beginning January 19 through February 23 with each class being from 10:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. It will cover the following subjects:

• Things bees collect

• Sources of nectar

• Minor products of the hive

• Starting a bee hive

• Beekeeping equipment

• Selecting an apiary site

• Seasonal management

• Swarms and swarm control

• Disease and pest

• Honey harvesting

• Packaging and labeling

• Lighting a smoker

• Bee health

• Field day

The course, which is open to all, costs $85 for individuals and $120 for married couples. The fees paid cover the costs of local and SC State Beekeepers Association dues. Checks should be made payable to Spartanburg Beekeepers Association.

Students ages 12-16 attend free with parent approval.

The flier states that:

• A course binder will be provided to all attending the class. Couples and youth/parent will share a copy of the supplemental text, “First Lessons in Beekeeping.”

• Please make an effort to be on time. Water, coffee, and light refreshments will be available at break.

• We will try to record lessons in the event that someone misses a class.

Space is limited so the class will be filled on first come-first serve basis.

For questions about the class contact Mark Sweatman, Spartanburg Beekeepers Association at 864-431-1905 and/or [email protected]

Registration contact is Kim Dillard at Clemson Cooperative Extension, 612 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg, who can be reached at 864-596-2993, Extension 114 and/or [email protected]

Spartanburg Beekeepers Association

The Spartanburg Beekeepers Association is dedicated to educating our members and community on honey bees and the benefits they provide. We promote good beekeeping practices needed to keep our honey bees healthy and vibrant. We meet the 2nd Thursday of each month for fellowship and to hear educational speaker on bees and related topics.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Bee.jpg

Offered by the Spartanburg Beekeepers Association