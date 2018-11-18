PPG looking to raise $3,000

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden is looking to raise $3,000 to match a $3,000 grant. The funds will be used by PPG and other local organizations to establish an “Environmental Arts Festival” in Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden is looking to raise $3,000 to match a $3,000 grant. The funds will be used by PPG and other local organizations to establish an “Environmental Arts Festival” in Union.

UNION — The Piedmont Physic Garden is asking for the public’s helping in raising matching funds in order to obtain a $3,000 grant to help it establish an “Environmental Arts Festival.”

On Thursday, Ten at the Top (TATT), an organization created to enhance economic vitality and quality of life across the Upstate by fostering collaboration and strategic partnerships, announced the recipients for the 2018 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grants.

The Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) was one of five finalists for the $5,000 grants but did not win either of them. It did, however, receive a pledge of a $3,000 grant from Hughes. In other to receive the grant, however, the Piedmont Physic Garden will have to raise $3,000 in matching funds.

PPG’s Toccoa Switzer thanked TATT for the pledge of the grant and said efforts will begin immediately to raise the required match. Once the matching funds have been raised and the grant is obtained, Switzer said the $6,000 will be used by PPG in cooperation with other local groups to start an Environmental Art Festival which would be held in April 2020. The funds would be seed money and would be used in conjunction with other potential funding for logo/branding design, artist prospectus development, banners, billboard rentals, and advanced media promotion of the festival.

Switzer said PPG is working with Union County Arts Council (UCAC), USC Union, and the Union County Tourism Commission to establish the festival which would be held over a two-day weekend to enable people from across the Piedmont and beyond to come to Union and enjoy the arts and the outdoors. She pointed out that the PPG, UCAC, USC Union, and the Tourism Commission are all located within four blocks of each other, making it convenient for those attending the festival to view and patronize the various exhibits and vendors featured in the event at and around those locations.

Preparations for the festival would begin in the summer of 2019 when Switzer said the festival committee would issue a call for artists in any discipline to apply for consideration in the commission development process. She said the theme will be “Imagine a Sustainable World” and the commissioned artworks could include photography, paintings, sculptures, design, video art or other site-specific works that showcase the gifts and beauty of our natural world, with a focus on sustainability and stewardship.

The festival will also feature food vendors, craft demonstrations, as well as theatre and musical performances.

Switzer said that selected artworks and activities will be spread throughout the PPG and USC Union campuses as well as at the UCAC Art Gallery and along Union’s Main Street corridor.

Efforts to raise the required matching funds for the grant will begin immediately, and Switzer said that anyone who wants to make a donation should send it to Piedmont Physic Garden, PO Box 603, Union, SC 29379. She said those who do should designate their donation for the Environmental Arts Festival.

The Piedmont Physic Garden located at 301 E. South Street in Union. For more information about the Environmental Art Festival and about the Piedmont Physic Garden visit its Facebook page and website (www.piedmontphysicgarden.org) or call Toccoa Switzer at the garden at 864-427-2556.

Information about the Environmental Art Festival can also be obtained from Union County Tourism Commission Director Curtis Hunter at 864-466-4711, Union County Arts Council Director Amber Ivey at 864-429-2817, and USC Union Development/Marketing Director Annie Smith at 864-424-8055.

To match pledged grant for new festival

