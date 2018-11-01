PPG a finalist for $5,000 grant

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden is a finalist for one of two $5,000 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Grants to be awarded in November by the Ten at The Top organization. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden is a finalist for one of two $5,000 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Grants to be awarded in November by the Ten at The Top organization.

UNION — The Piedmont Physic Garden is a finalist for one of two $5,000 grants and if awarded one of them will use the funds to establish an Environmental Art Festival in cooperation with other local organizations.

Ten at the Top, an organization created to foster collaboration, partnerships and strategic planning across the Upstate, announced this past week that the Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) is one of five finalists for the 2018 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Grants

According to the Greenville CEO website (www.greenvilleceo.com), PPG and the four other finalists were chosen from among 26 organizations that applied to Ten at the Top for the grants.

The website states that “Hughes Investments is contributing at least $10,000 per year to the program with two recipients each year receiving $5,000 to support a new vibrancy initiative in the Upstate. The program began in 2013 in conjunction with a series of Community Vibrancy Workshops hosted by Ten at the Top. Since the inception of the grants program, Hughes Investments has contributed a total of $67,000 to community vibrancy initiatives across the Upstate.”

Ten at the Top will hold its “Celebrating Successes Brunch” on Wednesday, November 14 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Greenville Marriott. During that time, the website states the five finalists will each provide a brief overview of their initiatives before the 2018 recipients are selected and announced.

PPG’s Toccoa Switzer said Friday that the funding is being sought by PPG in cooperation with the Union County Arts Council (UCAC), USC Union, and the Union County Tourism Commission. Switzer said the groups are working together to start an “Environmental Art Festival” which would be held in April 2020. She said the $5,000 grant being sought would seed money and would be used in conjunction with other potential funding for logo/branding design, artist prospectus development, banners, billboard rentals, and advanced media promotion of the festival.

Switzer said the festival would be held over a two-day weekend to enable people from across the Piedmont and beyond to come to Union and enjoy the arts and the outdoors. She pointed out that the PPG, UCAC, USC Union, and the Tourism Commission are all located within four blocks of each other, making it convenient for those attending the festival to view and patronize the various exhibits and vendors that would be featured in the event at and around those locations.

Preparations for the festival would begin in the summer of 2019 when Switzer said the festival committee would issue a call for artists in any discipline to apply for consideration in the commission development process. She said the theme will be “Imagine a Sustainable World” and the commissioned artworks could include photography, paintings, sculptures, design, video art or other site-specific works that showcase the gifts and beauty of our natural world, with a focus on sustainability and stewardship.

The festival will also feature food vendors, craft demonstrations, as well as theatre and musical performances.

Switzer said that selected artworks and activities will be spread throughout the PPG and USC Union campuses as well as at the UCAC Art Gallery and along Union’s Main Street corridor.

Returning to the close proximity of the participating groups, Switzer pointed out that it provides the added benefit of walkability to the festival, adding that it not only promotes a healthy lifestyle, but is also the glue that holds a community together. She cited Jeff Speck, who she described as a leading city planner and urban designer, who said that walkability is key to helping increase the vitality of small towns. Another benefit of walkability is that it reduces the carbon footprint of a community.

Switzer said that Union is the perfect place to pay tribute to the environment because the local landscape is one of the community’s biggest assets. She pointed out that Union County is a small, rural county well-known for its rivers, forests, and rolling pasture land used for both farming and recreation. Furthermore, 40 percent of the county is made up of the Sumter National Forest, an asset Switzer said is often overlooked and under-utilized in promoting the county as a destination for tourists and even potential residents.

The combination of nature, art, culture, and education that will be the defining feature of the Environmental Art Festival will be a forum that can bring the community together to celebrate what makes Union County a wonderful place to live and the importance of maintaining that livability.

“The Environmental Art Festival has the potential to bring our community together not only to celebrate our environmental resources, but to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to sustainability and stewardship,” Switzer said. “The combined efforts of the Piedmont Physic Garden, Union County Arts Council, USC Union, and the Union County Tourism Commission make this a unique and exciting opportunity to display our natural bounty and to advance the diverse culture of our citizens.”

The Piedmont Physic Garden located at 301 E. South Street in Union. For more information about the Environmental Art Festival and about the Piedmont Physic Garden visit its Facebook page and website (www.piedmontphysicgarden.org) or call Toccoa Switzer at the garden at 864-427-2556.

Information about the Environmental Art Festival can also be obtained from Union County Tourism Commission Director Curtis Hunter at 864-466-4711, Union County Arts Council Director Amber Ivey at 864-429-2817, and USC Union Development/Marketing Director Annie Smith at 864-424-8055.

