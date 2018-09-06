Pullets, recycling, and a new team

Image courtesy of Union County 4-H September is a busy month for the Union County 4-H program as this calendar shows. The program is offering a number of events, projects, and activities this month including its Pullet Project, its Recycle Club, and its new Healthy Lifestyles competition team. Image courtesy of Union County 4-H September is a busy month for the Union County 4-H program as this calendar shows. The program is offering a number of events, projects, and activities this month including its Pullet Project, its Recycle Club, and its new Healthy Lifestyles competition team.

UNION COUNTY — Summer is coming to an end but that doesn’t mean things will be any less busy for Union County 4-H according to the September edition of the Union County 4-H Newsletter “Cover Clips” which lets members and those interested in becoming members know what’s going on in the weeks and months ahead.

Fall Is On The Way!!

School has started back, and although the days don’t seem to be much cooler, the evenings are getting shorter, That can only mean one thing…Fall Is Coming!

Many of you are working with your animal projects…pullets, beef and dairy cows, goats…and show time is upon us! The Union County Fair will be here October 16-20, so plan to show your project animals.

Also, remember we have youth entries in Baked Goods, Sewing, Crafts, and Ag Crops. Bring out your best and see how many ribbons and premiums you can take home. This is a great way to share what you have learned in 4-H this year!

Union County Farm Show

Coming up on September 15, the 16th Annual Union County Farm Show will be held at the fairgrounds. There will be a 4-H Box Car Race that day, as well as a 4-H Pullet Show. You can register in advance by contacting the Union County 4-H office. You may also register up until 11:30 a.m. the day of the show. The show starts at noon on Saturday. We will be blood testing on that day. If your pullet has already been tested and has a wing band, please bring that pullet to the show.

Come out and enjoy the day and support 4-H!! This is a fun, family oriented event with a lot of activities and exhibits.

2018 4-H Pullet Project

It has been extremely hot and humid this summer, and hard on your pullets. Remember to keep plenty of chick starter-grower feed out for them, and fresh water. A clean, dry hen house will also make healthier pullets.

As a reminder, to complete your project and receive your deposit back, you need to show in at least one Showmanship Event. Several will be held in our region, including one at the Union County Farm Show on September 15 at noon. You can register for this one up until the day of the show. Another opportunity is at the Union County Fair on Wednesday, October 17 at 4 p.m. The registration deadline is Friday, September 28.

All entry forms are available online or at the Union County 4-H Office.

Complete your Record Book and turn in to the Union 4-H Office by October 24, and return either 3 (if you got 12 birds) or 5 (if you got 25 birds) to the Pullet Show and Sale on November 3, at the Chester Farmer’s Market.

Remember, you can receive ribbons, premium money and other prizes at the showmanship events, for completing your Record Book, by entering in the Union County Fair, and at the Pullet Sale in November.

All project birds that will be shown must have been tested and have a wing band. Untested birds, those without wing bands, will be tested at the show.

4-H Recycle Club

The 4-H Recycle Club still needs your help. They are still collecting empty plastic milk jugs. Both gallon and half-gallon sizes. Please wash them out before you drop them off!

You can bring your donations to the Union County 4-H office at 120 Kirby Street. The office is open Monday thru Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thanks for your continued help!!

Something New…

Union County 4-H now has a Healthy Lifestyles competition team. This is a cooking contest, with the state competition being held at the South Carolina State Fair. This competition covers healthy eating, knowledge of nutritional facts, recipes, and preparing balanced meals.

If you are interested in joining the team, or helping as a coach, let us know ASAP. Practice has already started, and the State Fair is just around the corner!

Upcoming 4-H Meetings

• 4-H Shooting Sports — Cancelled for September and October.

• 4-H Poultry Club — Meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Flower Building on the Fairgrounds.

• 4-H Recycle Club — Meets the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. in the Clemson Extension Meeting Room.

• 4-H Baking Buddies Club — Meets the third Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. in the Clemson Extension Meeting Room.

Ideas Wanted

We will soon be putting our 4-H exhibits for the Union County Agricultural Fair together. If you have great ideas for our exhibit and/or you would like to help us run the booth during the fair, please let us know. This is a great opportunity to share 4-H with others!!

Union County 4-H offering fall programs

By Mark Cathcart Special to The Union Times

Mark Cathcart is Union County 4-H Agent and Director of 4-H Youth and Youth Development.

