The different aspects of farm life

Charles Warner | The Union Times The 16th Annual Union County Farm Show will be held Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds. Charles Warner | The Union Times The 16th Annual Union County Farm Show will be held Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds.

UNION COUNTY — For much of its history, Union County has been a predominantly agrarian society and, even today, agriculture remains an important part of the local economy and culture, a history and tradition celebrated each year during the Annual Union County Farm Show.

This year will be no different as, for the 16th year in a row, the Annual Union County Farm Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 to give the people of Union County and any and all visitors the opportunity to observe, enjoy, and celebrate agriculture.

A press release issued by the show’s organizers states that the show will provide a variety of exhibits and exhibitors showcasing the many different aspects of farm life.

The show will feature the following exhibits and activities including:

• Tractor Parade

• Quilting Display

• Corn Hole Tourney

• Blacksmithing

• Chainsaw Carving

• Child Peddle Tractor Pull

• Hit-Miss Engines

• Steam Engines

• Saw Mills

• Farm Animals

• And much, much more.

In addition to the more traditional activities and exhibitions, this year’s show will also feature a Car Show and a Soap Box Derby Race.

The press release states that there will also be “concessions for sale, along with hats, tee shirts, models, etc.”

Handicapped parking will be available and there will be shuttles for those needing help getting around the exhibits.

The Union County Farm Show will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds off the North Duncan Bypass on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The 16th Annual Union County Farm Show will be held Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Farm-Show-display.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The 16th Annual Union County Farm Show will be held Saturday, Sept. 15 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds.

Annual Union County Farm Show Sept. 15

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.