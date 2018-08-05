Four attend State 4-H Congress

Photo courtesy of Union County 4-H Union County 4-H members Ingrid Cruz, Dixie Crocker, Iysis Smith, and Rachel Ann Cathcart along with Union County 4-H and Youth Development Agent Mark Cathcart attended the 2018 State 4-H Congress at Clemson University in July. Photo courtesy of Union County 4-H Union County 4-H members Ingrid Cruz, Dixie Crocker, Iysis Smith, and Rachel Ann Cathcart along with Union County 4-H and Youth Development Agent Mark Cathcart attended the 2018 State 4-H Congress at Clemson University in July.

UNION COUNTY — Union County was well represented this year at the 2018 State 4-H Congress held on July 11-14 at Clemson University. Four young ladies from Union, Dixie Crocker, Iysis Smith, Ingrid Cruz, and Rachel Ann Cathcart, attended this event and had a great time.

State Congress is a four day personal development conference designed to motivate teens to expand their 4-H knowledge and leadership skills, while celebrating and recognizing teens who “make the best better.” Activities, assemblies, day trips, and workshops were just a few of the things teens participated in during the packed four day event. On Friday night, a banquet was held to recognize the 4-H’ers who received awards for their outstanding achievements in leadership and citizenship. Teens were selected from these winners to represent SC at the National 4-H conference next spring in Washington DC.

The keynote speaker for the 4-H State Congress banquet was Sally McKay, Director of Communication for the SC Department of Agriculture. She spoke to the youths not only of the importance of the 4-Hs: Head, Heart, Hands, Health, but also what she called the 4-Cs: curiosity, compassion, confidence and community.

“There’s magic in a community like this,” she said. “That’s something that I still get excited about when I come and see young people. I don’t know how many times you’ve been told that you are the future leaders… and you will be. But you are the current leaders. You are being that, and you are becoming that. Being and becoming, all at the same time- what a wonderful thing.”

Held in conjunction with State 4-H Congress was an awards luncheon on Friday. Here 4-H recognized project-winning youth from across the state. KadyJean Cathcart, of Buffalo, received an award for high selling Jersey at the 2017 SC State Fair Dairy Heifer Project Sale. Ben Black, of Jonesville, also received an award for 2nd place Junior in the 4-H Market Steer Project.

“These young people put in a lot of hours and hard work with their projects, so it is great when they are able to be recognized on a state level,” said Mark Cathcart, Union County 4-H and Youth Development agent.

4-H In August

The following is from the August edition of “Clover Clips” the Union County 4-H newsletter.

• Upcoming 4-H Meetings

— 4-H Shooting Sports meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 7 p.m., in the Flower Building on the Fairgrounds.

* The second Thursday will be BB guns.

* The fourth Thursday will be Archery.

— 4-H Poultry Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Flower Building on the Fairgrounds.

• 4–H Pullet Project Participants

4-H’ers who are in the 4-H Pullet Project should be seeing a lot of growth in your chicks. Make sure to keep plenty of clean, cool water for them to drink, and keep them on a good starter-grower feed until they begin laying eggs (around mid to late September). Please do not feed your pullets scratch feed…this is like candy to them, and does not contain the nutrients they need to grow to their full potential.

We will be coming out to blood test your pullets for pullorum on Tuesday, Aug. 21 and Wednesday, Aug. 22. (The rain dates will be Thursday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Aug. 31.) We will contact you closer to the dates and let you know which day we will test your chickens, and to confirm their location. We will have two full days of testing, so to help save time please have all of your project birds in one pen.

• 4-H Wildlife Food Plot Project

Don’t forget about the 4-H Wildlife Food Plot Project. If you are interested in participating, please contact the 4-H office.

• 4-H Teen Council

4-H Teen Council will be meeting in the Clemson Extension meeting room, on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. Anyone between the ages of 13 and 19 can join. Come to this meeting and find out what Teen Council is all about!

• Wow! August is already here!

The summer is passing by too fast! We have had several weeks of awesome daycamps, and even some overnight camping opportunities.

It’s hard to believe that school will begin in only about two and a half weeks, but that doesn’t mean the end of 4-H fun. Our regular 4-H clubs — Shooting Sports, Poultry Club, Baking Buddies, Recycle Club, Boxcar Club — are still going strong. Plus many of you are involved in various animal and livestock projects that will be wrapping up in the Fall.

Photo courtesy of Union County 4-H Union County 4-H members Ingrid Cruz, Dixie Crocker, Iysis Smith, and Rachel Ann Cathcart along with Union County 4-H and Youth Development Agent Mark Cathcart attended the 2018 State 4-H Congress at Clemson University in July. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_4-H-Congress.jpg Photo courtesy of Union County 4-H Union County 4-H members Ingrid Cruz, Dixie Crocker, Iysis Smith, and Rachel Ann Cathcart along with Union County 4-H and Youth Development Agent Mark Cathcart attended the 2018 State 4-H Congress at Clemson University in July.

Buffalo, Jonesville youths win awards