Chickens, gardens, & summer camp

UNION COUNTY — Spring and summer are busy times for Union County 4-H according to the April edition of the Union County 4-H Newsletter “Cover Clips” which lets members and those interested in becoming members know what’s going on in the weeks and months ahead.

4-H Pullet Project News!!

The big question everyone is asking is, “When are the Chicks Coming??”

Your chicks are scheduled to hatch on Wednesday, May 2. They should be delivered either Thursday, May 3, or Friday, May 4 (more likely on the 3rd).

Please mark your calendar, because as soon as we get word that the chicks have arrived, we will call you to pick them up at our office.

Don’t wait until the day before they arrive to start getting ready. You will receive a special Pullet Project newsletter in a few days that has lots of information to help you get ready for your new chicks. Please take the time to read it, and if you have questions call the 4-H office and we will be glad to help.

Also, there will be an official Web Page for the project where we will post all newsletters, helpful tips, and dates to remember. That link will be included in our first newsletter.

4-H Flock Project

For those boys and girls who have laying hens, you can participate in the 4-H Flock Project.

In this project, you will manage a laying flock of chickens, with at least three hens. You will complete the 4-H Laying Flock Project Record Book, submit one dozen eggs for judging/grading at one Showmanship Show opportunity, and show one of your hens in at least one Showmanship Show (we will have one during the Union County Fair!)

There is a $10 fee for this project (in addition to your annual membership fee if you are not already a 2018 4-H’er).

Applications are available at the 4-H Office, and are due back in to the 4-H Office by May 1, 2018.

4-H Small Garden Project

The registration deadline for the 4-H Small Garden Project is on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

The Small Garden Project is designed to educate youth (ages 5-18) on where and how their food is grown, using hands-on, in the garden experiences.

To participate in the Small Garden Project, youth will be given one packet of garden vegetable seeds, and be required to plant at least two additional garden vegetables in their garden. 4-H’ers will need to keep a record book of their gardening progress, including rainfall amounts and crops harvested. A 4-H Agent will visit the garden, and finally the garden will be judged.

The cost of the project is $10 ($20 for non-4-H members).

This is a fun project for youth with a green thumb!

2018 Club Summer Camp

Before long, school will be out and you will be ready for camping, swimming, day camps, and all the 4-H fun you can imagine.

We are working on our 4-H Summer Day Camp schedule. A couple that are ready for registration are:

• 4-H Crochet Club — This will be a Special Interest Club beginning June 12 and going through July 24, on Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. They will NOT meet on July 3rd. If you attended this club-camp last year, please bring your books, scissors, crochet hooks, and other supplies.

Register for this club by May 25 so we will know how many to plan for. Registration fee is $30 for 4-Her’s ($40 for non-members) and can be paid at the Union County 4-H Office.

• 4-H Camp Wild — June 26-28, 2018, at Chester State Park. Three days and two nights of tent camping, where youth will enjoy wildlife, natural resources, science, water activities, fishing, shooting sports and much more. $75 per camper ($85 for non-members) and can be paid at the Union County 4-H Office.

• 4-H State Congress At Clemson — July 11-14, 2018 (For Youth 14-19 years of age.)

For more information about this event, please contact the Union County 4-H Office.

Registration

Registration forms are available at the 4-H Office for the 4-H 2018 Club Summer Camp.

June 10-14 at Camp Long in Aiken, SC.

July 22-26 at Camp Bob Cooper in Summerton, SC.

We are hoping to have scholarship money available to help offset the costs of these camps. More information is available at the Union 4-H Office.

Upcoming 4-H Meetings

• 4-H Shooting Sports — Meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 7 p.m., in the Flower Building on the Fairgrounds.

* The second Thursday will be BB guns.

* The fourth Thursday will be Archery.

• 4-H Poultry Club — Meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., in the Flower Building on the Fairgrounds.

• 4-H Livestock Club — Meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Clemson Extension Meeting Room.

• 4-H Baking Buddies Club — Meets the third Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m., in the Clemson Extension Meeting Room.

• 4-H Recycle Club — Meets the second Tuesday of each month at 3:30 p.m., in the Clemson Extension Meeting Room.

Upcoming 4-H events and activities

By Mark Cathcart Special to The Union Times

Mark Cathcart is Union County 4-H Agent and Director of 4-H Youth and Youth Development.

