Keeping the Farmers Market open

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Farm & Craft Market is scheduled to open Saturday, May 30, and the Market’s management is taking steps to keep both vendors and customers safe.

In a statement released this week, Market Manager Elise Ashby said that the safety procedures being implemented include providing farmers and vendors who will be selling their produce at the Market with masks and gloves. She said the other safety procedures being implemented are:

1) Practicing social distancing, the new stalls will help with this spacing.

2) A bucket and bleach will be used to wash the Healthy Bucks tokens when collected.

3) The EBT/credit card machine will be sprayed (with disinfectant) after each customer.

4) The use, change and proper disposal of gloves and masks.

5) There will not be any cooking demonstrations this season.

The safety procedures are being implemented because of the Coronavirus. While the virus is a threat to people of any age, it has proved especially dangerous for the elderly. Ashby said that because of this the Market may take additional steps to keep its most vulnerable clientele safe.

“Because we have a large elderly population, we will take every precaution to serve them and keep them safe,” Ashby said. “This might mean taking orders and having food delivered.”

Keeping The Markets Open

In announcing the safety precautions, Ashby also discussed the importance of keeping farmers markets open.

“Across the state market managers are discussing safety procedures and when/if their market will open in 2020,” Ashby said. “Procedures are easy to find, the decision to open is easier — YES! People need to eat during this time of uncertainty.

“We all support science-based steps to stop the spread of this dangerous disease,” she said. “Closing farmers markets isn’t one of them. As state and local governments seek to enforce ‘social distancing’ to slow the spread of the disease in the US, grocery stores are on the list of ‘essential’ businesses that should remain open. And farmers markets should, too.”

Ashby also pointed out the health, economic, and environmental benefits of farmers markets.

“Farmers markets are food sales venues that are vital to healthy food access for tens of thousands of consumers, and to the livelihoods of thousands of farmers in the Carolinas,” Ashby said. “Foods from farmers markets are local and healthier — the travel distance is shorter, the number of handlers is fewer and farmers markets are outside, not enclosed like stores, therefore allowing for fresher airflow. In fact, scientists agree that, with proper sanitation and spacing, farmers markets pose no greater risk for spreading COVID-19.”

Social Distancing

In addition to providing local farmers with a place to sell their produce and providing local communities with a place to purchase fresh, locally-grown foods from, farmers markets are a place for social gathering and community activities. With the Coronavirus, however, Ashby said that this will not be the case this year given the need for social distancing to help combat the spread of the virus.

“Going to the market was a social thing to do, before this outbreak, but right now we are an essential business and keeping Union County residents as safe as possible as they shop for fresh, locally grown foods, locally made baked goods and locally made soaps,” Ashby said. “Families and friends will still come together, and they’ll talk from six feet away. There will still be that communication, but from a safe distance.”

Also in the past, the Union County Farm & Craft Market has hosted children’s and other public activities and events, but because of the virus, Ashby said it will not be doing so this year.

“The festival-like atmosphere of our outdoor market, which traditionally has throngs of people browsing, chatting and tasting free samples, has recently become a risk, therefore we will not have music or kids’ activities until later in the season if at all,” Ashby said. “Like many markets, we are transforming into laboratories for new communal safety habits, a shift from the community building they were originally designed to do.

“We plan to enact some of the most rigorously distancing in our public space, we have a set of stricter guidelines to prevent the crowding, shoppers will not be allowed to touch the produce and must stay six feet from one another,” she said. “Stall tables must have plastic coverings and vendors/farmers must wear protective gear.”

New Stands

At its March meeting, Union County Council voted unanimously to allocate up to $4,250 from the Hospitality & Accommodations Tax Fund to help build the new stands at the Farm & Craft Market which is located at 106 Lakeside Drive, Union, in front of the Union County YMCA. In presenting the proposal to County Council, Supervisor Frank Hart said that the new stands are estimated to cost $850 a piece or $8,500 total. He said that the cost of the new stands would be split between the County and the City of Union which owns the property that the Market is located on.

During its March meeting, Union City Council voted unanimously to allocate $3,250 to help build the 10 new stands. Administrator Joe Nichols told City Council that on July 18, 2019, the City had issued a check for $1,000 for the new stands. He said those funds had not been spent and so therefore only $3,250 was being requested at the March meeting.

Nichols said the new stands had been requested by the Union County Farm & Craft Market which is seeking to add a total of 12 stands. He said that the group had obtained funds to cover the cost of materials for two of the stands, with the cost of the other 10 stands divided equally between the City and the County who would each pay $4,250.

Ashby said that the new stands will help the Market operate in accordance with the need for social distancing.

“Our biggest challenge is spacing but the new stalls will help,” Ashby said. “I’d like to put up Plexiglas partitions but that might not work as the weather gets warmer. Maybe plywood dividers will work to keep vendors to stay at least 6 feet apart.”

In This Together

Ashby is also Board President for the SC Association of Farmers Markets which she said is working with other farmer and consumer oriented organizations to support farmers and consumers during the crisis.

“Statewide partners like the SC Association of Farmers Markets and the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association (CFSA) and allied organizations like the Farmers Market Coalition are all working at the regional, state and federal levels to ensure that farmers and consumers are connected and supported during this pandemic,” Ashby said. “We are all in this together.”

Finally, Ashby pointed out that farmers markets like the Union County Farm & Craft Market are necessary because the public knows who they are getting their food from and so it is easier for them to practice the social distancing required in the age of the COVID-19 Virus. She also reiterated the important role healthy foods play in helping people avoid getting sick and, if they do get sick, getting well.

“Our customers know the vegetables and herbs, know the farmer that grew them, know the bakers and soap makers, they don’t need to smell them and touch them, this will help,” Ashby said. “Providing people with fresh, healthy foods is part of the solution to the current pandemic crisis, and local farmers and food producers want to play their part in that healing. We can work together to keep our markets operating and supplying fresh healthy food to our community!“

