UNION COUNTY — Union County 4-H is still hard at work even with the new work restrictions. Clemson Extension, because of the COVID-19 virus, has temporarily suspended all meetings, including 4-H club meetings. That has not stopped the Union County Extension Office from staying in contact with our 4-H members and community. With the use of Facebook, educational programming has continued allowed us to provide online programs in place of regular in-person programming.

Recently we have posted videos on paper rockets, starting seeds, aging trees, fishing, and others. One of our more successful videos was cooking Chicken Pot Pie, Dutch Oven Style. This video was made with the help of Mark Cathcart, Union County 4-H Agent, Carol Hamilton, Spartanburg County 4-H Agent, two Union County 4-H’ers, and Rocky the Rooster, aka Jeff Fellers. Rocky, of course, is Union County Agricultural Fair’s mascot. This video was made to provide an online program for the Union 4-H Baking Buddies Club, but it has reached much further than Union County. With over 3,500 views from as far away as Alaska, and still rising, Union County Extension is making its mark on the virtual world. All posted videos can be viewed by visiting “Union County SC 4-H” Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unioncountysc4H/).

Another great 4-H resource is [email protected] that is being hosted by SC 4-H, Midlands Region. This is a free daily lesson/activity emailed each day. [email protected] is being utilized in all 46 counties in SC, 45 states, and 7 countries. To register for this opportunity visit, “www.4Hathome.eventbrite.com”

Recipe provided by Carol Hamilton, Spartanburg County 4-H Agent

Chicken Pot Pie Dutch Oven Recipe

(Be sure to visit the Union County 4-H Facebook page to watch the instructional video.)

• 2 (15 ounce) cans vegetables of your choice (corn, peas, mixed veggies)

• 3 (10.75 ounce) can cream of chicken soup

• 2 (12.5 ounce) can cooked chicken breasts

• 1 (10 ounce) can refrigerated biscuit dough

Combine vegetables, cream of chicken and chicken breast in Dutch oven. Arrange biscuit dough on top of the vegetables and chicken mixture. Place Dutch oven lid on top and place on bed of hot campfire coals. Carefully arrange coals on top of the Dutch oven lid. Heat until biscuits are cooked, approximately 45 minutes.

By Mark Cathcart Special to The Union Times

Mark Cathcart is the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Union County 4H & Youth Development Agent.

