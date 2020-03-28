Farm & Craft Market receives $500 grant

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Farm & Craft Market has been awarded a $500 grant from a program that supports local markets for the benefit of the farmers that sell their produce through them and the communities that patronize them.

In a statement released March 23, Elise Ashby, Marketing Manager for the Union County Farm & Craft Market, announced that the Market “was selected to receive an AgSouth Farm Credit Farmers Market Support Grant in the amount of $500. The Union County Farm & Craft Market was one of fifty markets throughout AgSouth’s territory in Georgia and South Carolina to receive a portion of $25,000 in total grant funds. The grant will be used for advertising and promotion of the Market.”

The press release includes a statement by AgSouth Farm Credit Marketing Director Christy Smith who explained how the Union County Farm & Craft Market was selected to receive the grant.

“To be eligible to receive a grant, applicants had to provide a detailed marketing plan describing how they would use the grant funds to promote the market,” Smith said. “We received many applications with some very creative marketing plans, and it was very hard for our selection committee to choose among the many excellent applications we received. The Union County Farm & Craft Market was chosen because of its strategic and very specific marketing plan designed to increase public awareness of the market.”

Smith said that the goal of the program is to support the farmers who sell their produce at such markets by promoting public awareness of the benefits of community markets and encouraging the residents of those communities to patronize them.

“Many farmers get their start selling to local markets,” Smith said. “Our grant program was designed to support these young farmers by helping to create public awareness of how choosing to shop at your local farmers market benefits not only a community’s health, but also its economy, much in the same way our own patronage program [the cooperative’s profit sharing program] benefits not only our members, but the communities we serve. This is the seventh year we have been supporting our local markets, and we’re proud continue that support.”

Ashby, who is also the Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the RobinHood Group which manages the Farm & Craft Market, thanked Ag South for the grant and what it will do to help promote the Market to the people of Union County.

“The RobinHood Group (that manages Union County Farm & Craft Market) is very thankful to have been selected to receive AgSouth’s Think Outside the Store® farmers market grant,” Asbhy said. “These funds will go a long way in helping us promote the Market and to encourage our community to think ‘outside the store’ when planning their meals.”

The Union County Farm & Craft Market is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

In addition to managing the Union County Farm & Craft Market, the RobinHooGroup also serves as the fiscal agent for the Blueprint for Health Coalition, a program of the South Carolina Office of Rural Health (SCORH) that brings together rural community leaders from multiple sectors to collaborate on the best ways to solve community issues related to health.

This story courtesy of the RobinHood Group/Union County Farm & Craft Market.

