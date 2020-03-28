New stands are a ‘promise fulfilled’

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Farm & Craft Market, located at 106 Lakeside Drive, Union, in front of the Union County YMCA, will open on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Plans are for 12 more stands to be added to the Market to accommodate the growth it is experiencing. Union County Council and Union City Council are sharing in the cost of building 10 of the stands while the RobinHood Group which manages the Market is paying for the other two. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Farm & Craft Market, located at 106 Lakeside Drive, Union, in front of the Union County YMCA, will open on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Plans are for 12 more stands to be added to the Market to accommodate the growth it is experiencing. Union County Council and Union City Council are sharing in the cost of building 10 of the stands while the RobinHood Group which manages the Market is paying for the other two.

UNION COUNTY — The commitment of Union County Council and Union City Council to fund 10 new stands at the Union County Farm & Craft Market is “a promise fulfilled that promotes farming, agribusiness and tourism” in Union County according to Marketing Manager Elise Ashby.

At its March meeting, Union County Council voted unanimously to allocate up to $4,250 from the Hospitality & Accommodations Tax Fund to help build the new stands at the Farm & Craft Market which is located at 106 Lakeside Drive, Union, in front of the Union County YMCA. In presenting the proposal to County Council, Supervisor Frank Hart said that the new stands are estimated to cost $850 a piece or $8,500 total. He said that the cost of the new stands would be split between the County and the City of Union which owns the property that the Market is located on.

During its March meeting, Union City Council voted unanimously to allocate $3,250 to help build the 10 new stands. Administrator Joe Nichols told City Council that on July 18, 2019, the City had issued a check for $1,000 for the new stands. He said those funds had not been spent and so therefore only $3,250 was being requested at the March meeting.

Nichols said the new stands had been requested by the Union County Farm & Craft Market which is seeking to add a total of 12 stands. He said that the group had obtained funds to cover the cost of materials for two of the stands, with the cost of the other 10 stands divided equally between the City and the County who would each pay $4,250.

Ashby, in a statement released March 23, applauded the Councils for supporting the expansion of the Farm & Craft Market. She said the new stands are needed because of the growth the Farm & Craft Market has experienced and is continuing to experience.

“The Union County Council fulfilled a promise at the March 10, 2020 council meeting and at the City of Union’s Council meeting on March 17, 2020 the council matched the funding,” Ashby said. “The Councils have made it possible for the Union County Farm & Craft Market to purchase 10 additional new stalls.

“The Market has grown from five farmers to 21 vendors,” she said. “In 2019, we had 12 farmers (including one rancher) and 9 artisans (bakers, soap, pottery and jewelry makers and artists). The Market also hosted the Union County Animal Shelter, Rose Hill Plantation and the Master Gardeners.”

Ashby, who is also the Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the RobinHood Group, pointed out that in 2019 there were over 8,378 customers with 24% being tourists (from outside Union County) that visited the Market; farmers and vendors had a 36% increase in income over 2018 sales and on several Saturdays, farmers sold out of produce.

“Last year (2019) was our first year accepting SNAP (EBT) and participating in Healthy Bucks,” Ashby said. “We had 30 participants, more than Rock Hill and York markets.

“I am so proud of our accomplishments” she said. “Over the last three years the Market has grown exponentially, farmers are growing more varied produce and there will be a garden at Sims and one at the Library.”

Ashby said that the Union County Farm & Craft Market will open on Saturday, May 30, 2020 and will remain open through December. She said that market days and hours are Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-noon. In addition, Ashby said there will be special events monthly and Farmers Market Week activities August 2-8 and Farm-2-School Month in October.

The RobinHood Group manages the Union County Farm & Craft Market and also serves as the fiscal agent for the Blueprint for Health Coalition, a program of the South Carolina Office of Rural Health (SCORH) that brings together rural community leaders from multiple sectors to collaborate on the best ways to solve community issues related to health.

Promoting farming, agribusiness & tourism

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the RobinHood Group/Union County Farm & Craft Market.

