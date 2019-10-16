A summer of accomplishments

Charles Warner | The Union Times Two customers look over the produce a farmer has to sell at the Union County Farm & Craft Market Monday morning. The market, which opened for 2019 at the beginning of June, has seen a large number customers come to purchase the fresh produce grown by local farmers and the products produced by the artisans that bring their wares to the market to sell. Union County is being asked to help fund more than $6,000 in improvements to the market to help faciiltate its future growth and make it more convenient for the farmers and artisans who sell there. Charles Warner | The Union Times Two customers look over the produce a farmer has to sell at the Union County Farm & Craft Market Monday morning. The market, which opened for 2019 at the beginning of June, has seen a large number customers come to purchase the fresh produce grown by local farmers and the products produced by the artisans that bring their wares to the market to sell. Union County is being asked to help fund more than $6,000 in improvements to the market to help faciiltate its future growth and make it more convenient for the farmers and artisans who sell there.

UNION — Summer of 2019 was one of accomplishments for the Union County Farm & Craft Market which is attracting a growing number of customers and other visitors who are patronizing a growing number of vendors making use of the market to sell their craft and agricultural products

In an address to Union County Council at its October meeting on Tuesday, October 8, Lauren Gratenstein, a vendor at the market, listed the accomplishments of the market since it opened for 2019 at the beginning of June.

“We opened on Saturday, June 1, 2019 (and) we started counting people on June 8 and we hosted 118 customers and visitors that day,” Gratenstein said. “(On) July 6 we had 223 and July 13 225 . Since then we have had over 100 customers and visitors every Saturday. The market is averaging 750 people a week. In August we started asking folks for zip codes and currently approximately 14% of the weekly customers are from out of the county.”

Gratenstein said that the market currently has a total of 20 vendors including 11 farmers and one rancher who sell their agricultural products there and eight artisans including bakers, soap and pottery and jewelry makers, and artists who sell their products there as well.

Among the customers patronizing the market are local senior citizens and Gratenstein said those who need it get some help with transportation to and from there.

“The Market Manager picks up seniors from Jonesville and Union every Tuesday to shop at the market,” Gratenstein said.

While the market provides Union County residents with a place to buy plenty of healthy, nutritious, locally-grown produce, in early August it also provided the public with a week of health services and family-friendly activities with an especially large turnout the final day of the event.

“August 4-10 was Farmers Market Week and the market had Senior Day (August 6), Kids Day (August 7) and ended with International Market Day (August 10) with local musicians, health fair/screenings and international cuisine prepared by Union County High School exchange teachers from Colombia and Venezuela and foods from our farmers,” Gratenstein said. “On Saturday, August 10 we had 318 customers/visitors.”

In addition to senior citizens and other members of the public patronizing the vendors of the market, Gratenstein said that a county institution was also a customer this summer making purchases for an annual event it hosts.

“Rose Hill Plantation used our farmers produce at their ‘Living History ’ event on September 21,” Gratenstein said.

Gratenstein pointed out that October is Farm-2-School Month and that the market “will host Sims Middle School on the 16th, Foster Park Elementary on the 23rd, Monarch Elementary on the 24th and Buffalo Elementary to be scheduled.”

A growing Farm & Craft Market needs money to grow and keep growing and Gratenstein talked about the funds the market has received and what those funds are being used for, and its efforts to obtain more funds not only to help the market itself continue growing but also to bring other programs to Union County.

“We received a grant from the South Carolina Arts Commission for $2,500 for two years for events and entertainment at the market,” Gratenstein said. “We received $1,000 from the City of Union for two new stalls. We received over $500 in donations from local supporters for games and activities at the market.”

One of the programs that the market participates in is the “Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program” which has the goals of supplementing the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce and supporting South Carolina’s small farmers. The program allows low-income senior citizens — age 60 and older — to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs May through the middle of October.

Gratenstein said “we have an application into AARP to match senior vouchers” to help support the program.

The market also participates in the Blueprint for Health program of the South Carolina Office of Rural Health. The program aims to address the social determinants of health in rural communities and in March of this year the South Carolina Office of Rural Health announced that the Eat Smart Move More Union County (ESMMUC) Coalition had been selected to participate in the program. The coalition was selected to lead a coalition of leaders from a diverse group of community organizations in developing ways to build capacity at the community level to improve the health of their community.

Gratenstein told council that “we are working on grants for school and community gardens. The Blueprint for Health Taskforce has decided to focus on disadvantaged/disconnected youth with an emphasis on community gardens as its $25,000 grant project.”

Following her review of the accomplishments of the summer and the continuing efforts to facilitate its future growth and involvement in the community, Gratentein asked council for help in facilitating that growth.

“We are asking the county for funds to cover cost of materials for eight more stalls and monthly maintenance for a port-a-potty for a year,” Gratenstein said. “As mentioned, we have 20 vendors this year and several more interested for next year. During the week it is difficult for the vendors to leave the market and go to the YMCA to use the facilities.”

Gratenstein said the requested improvements to the market should cost an estimated $6,432.

