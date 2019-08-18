The tools to end childhood hunger

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden will host in partnership with Clemson SNAP-Ed “Cooking Matters,” a free six-week course that focuses on healthy eating on a SNAP benefit budget. The two-hour classes will be held every Tuesday from August 27 to October 1 and each class will focus on a different topic regarding healthy eating and grocery shopping on a budget. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden will host in partnership with Clemson SNAP-Ed “Cooking Matters,” a free six-week course that focuses on healthy eating on a SNAP benefit budget. The two-hour classes will be held every Tuesday from August 27 to October 1 and each class will focus on a different topic regarding healthy eating and grocery shopping on a budget.

UNION — Interested in learning to cook healthy and balanced meals on a budget?

The Piedmont Physic Garden will be hosting Cooking Matters classes in partnership with Clemson SNAP-Ed from August 27 to October 1. The course aims to help end childhood hunger by giving families the tools needed to make healthy, affordable food choices. Cooking Matters classes teach parents and caregivers with limited food budgets to shop for and cook healthy meals for their family without overspending.

Cooking Matters is a free six-week course that focuses on healthy eating on a SNAP benefit budget. Classes will be held at Piedmont Physic Garden (301 East South Street) every Tuesday from August 27 to October 1 and will last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon). Every class focuses on a different topic regarding healthy eating and grocery shopping on a budget. Topics for upcoming classes are as follows:

• Tuesday, August 27: Let’s Get Cooking

• Tuesday, September 3: Choosing Fruits, Vegetables and Whole Grains

• Tuesday, September 10: Healthy Starts at Home

• Tuesday, September 17: The Power of Planning

• Tuesday, September 24: Shopping Smart

• Tuesday, October 1: Recipe for Success

Dayana Wilkins, a Health Educator with Clemson SNAP-Ed, said that their partnership with Cooking Matters tailors the classes to be not only healthy and balanced, but also budget friendly.

“We hope to provide participants with the necessary framework to create meals all while keeping their budget in mind,” Wilkins said.

Interested participants do not have to be SNAP eligible to register for Cooking Matters classes; the course is free and open to all. Participants must be willing and able to attend at least five of the six classes offered in the course.

To sign up for Cooking Matters, visit www.piedmontphysicgarden.org/workshops or call (864) 427-2556. Make sure to sign up before Tuesday, August 20 to reserve your spot!

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden will host in partnership with Clemson SNAP-Ed “Cooking Matters,” a free six-week course that focuses on healthy eating on a SNAP benefit budget. The two-hour classes will be held every Tuesday from August 27 to October 1 and each class will focus on a different topic regarding healthy eating and grocery shopping on a budget. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_PPG-Sign.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Piedmont Physic Garden will host in partnership with Clemson SNAP-Ed “Cooking Matters,” a free six-week course that focuses on healthy eating on a SNAP benefit budget. The two-hour classes will be held every Tuesday from August 27 to October 1 and each class will focus on a different topic regarding healthy eating and grocery shopping on a budget.

Cooking Matters: Eating healthy on a budget

By Aya Nance Special to The Union Times

Aya Nance is an Intern at Piedmont Physic Garden.

Aya Nance is an Intern at Piedmont Physic Garden.