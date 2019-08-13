Breakfast & lunch at school at no cost

UNION COUNTY — The beginning of the 2019-2020 school year is now less than week away and the Union County School District is again participating in a federal program that enables school children to eat breakfast and lunch at school at no cost.

In a statement released Monday the Union County School District announced that it is “participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2019-20 school year. Section 104(a) of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 amended section 11(a)(1) of the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act (42 U.S.C. 1759a(a)(1))(the law) to provide an alternative to household applications for free and reduced-price meals in local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools with increased levels of low-income students. This alternative is referred to as the Community Eligibility Provision. All students enrolled in Union County School District may participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge to them. Families will not have to fill out meal applications. “

The press release states that “breakfast and lunch meals follow the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines for healthy school meals. Please encourage students to participate in the school meal programs.”

It states the “you may contact your School Food Service (SFS) Director (Mr. Jonathan Smoak, 864.429.1748, ext. 717 or [email protected]) for additional information.”

As for “parents or guardians that do not want their child/children to participate in CEP” they “may wish to discuss this matter with Mr. Jonathan Smoak (Director of Food and Nutrition Services) on an informal basis.”

Those parents “wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to Mrs. Lisa Thomas whose address is 130 W. Main Street, Union, SC 29379 for a hearing to appeal the decision.”

National School Lunch Act

The Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act requires the information on this application. You do not have to give the information, but if you do not, we cannot approve your child for free or reduced price meals. You must include the last four digits of the social security number of the adult household member who signs the application. The last four digits of the social security number is not required when you apply on behalf of a foster child or you list a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Program or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) case number or other FDPIR identifier for your child or when you indicate that the adult household member signing the application does not have a social security number. We will use your information to determine if your child is eligible for free or reduced price meals, and for administration and enforcement of the lunch and breakfast programs. We MAY share your eligibility information with education, health, and nutrition programs to help them evaluate, fund, or determine benefits for their programs, auditors for program reviews, and law enforcement officials to help them look into violations of program rules.

Discrimination Prohibited

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Communication Alternative

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

Filing A Complaint

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

fax: (202) 690-7442; or

email: [email protected]

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

District participating in CEP program

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

