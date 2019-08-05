Special events at the Farmers Market

Charles Warner | The Union Times The week of August 5-August 10 is “National Farmers Market Week” and in celebration the Union County Farm & Craft Market is hosting a number of family-friendly activities including health check-ups, exercise programs, storytelling, face painting, balloon art, crafts and games, a watermelon eating contest for children, and more as well as local farmers with produce to sell. Charles Warner | The Union Times The week of August 5-August 10 is “National Farmers Market Week” and in celebration the Union County Farm & Craft Market is hosting a number of family-friendly activities including health check-ups, exercise programs, storytelling, face painting, balloon art, crafts and games, a watermelon eating contest for children, and more as well as local farmers with produce to sell.

UNION — While there is always plenty of healthy, nutritious, locally-grown produce to buy at the Union County Farm & Craft Market this week the market will not only bring local farmers and shoppers together but also provide a wide range of health services and other family-friendly activities.

In a statement released Friday, Elise Ashby, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the RobinHood Group, announced that the week of Monday, August 5-Saturday, August 10 is “National Farmers Market Week.” In celebration of National Farmers Market Week, Ashby announced that the following special events will be held at the Union County Farm & Craft Market on the following days:

Tuesday, August 6

Ashby said that Tuesday will be “Seniors Day at the Market” and include:

• Produce tasting

• Blood pressure screening/checks conducted by personnel from the Union Medical Center

Wednesday, August 7

Ashby said that Wednesday will be “Kids Day at the Market” and include:

• Produce tasting

• Crafts & Games

• Kids watermelon eating contest

• Down South Philadelphia Water Ice Truck

• Union County Carnegie Library System storytelling at the market

• Community KIDS workout with Lauren G.

Thursday, August 8

• Produce tasting

• Community Adult Plyo-workout with Lauren G.

• Surveys for Market Dollars

Friday, August 9

• Produce tasting

• Crafts & Games

• Balloon Artist Marni Bonam

The press release states that Bonam “began twisting balloons for her nephews winning her ‘favorite auntie’ status. Come on by the [market] on Friday or Saturday and have her twist a cute little something for you or your kids.”

Saturday, August 10

• Local musicians Jordan Lawson & Aubrey Key

• Union County Carnegie Library System storytelling

• Cooking demonstration featuring international dishes made using local produce/meats by high school exchange teachers. There will also be South Caroling BBQ cooked by Steve Means.

• Blood pressure screening/checks by staff from the Union Medical Center

• Face painting by Oodles of Doodles

• Balloon Artist Marni Bonam

• Crafts & Games

• Union County Master Gardeners

The Union County Farm & Craft Market is located at 106 Lakeside Drive, Union, in front of the Union County YMCA and opens at 7:30 a.m.

Healthy Bucks

In announcing the National Farmers Market Week activities, Ashby also issued a reminder to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to use their EBT cards and receive “Healthy Bucks” at participating markets.

The Healthy Bucks program helps SNAP recipients double the amount of fresh fruits and vegetables they purchase with their EBT cards.

Ashby pointed out that SNAP recipients who purchase at least $5 worth of fresh fruits and vegetables with their EBT cards will receive tokens known as “Healthy Bucks” to purchase more fruits and vegetables. She said the tokens can be used the same day they are received or at a later date at any participating vendor.

The goal of the program is, Ashby said, to enable SNAP recipients to enjoy more fruits and vegetables while also saving money.

For more information about the Healthy Bucks program go online at www.SCHealthybucks.com.

Another resource for those interested in buying fresh fruits and vegetables is gis.dhec.sc.gov/farmersMarkets which has a map of SC Farmers Markets and Roadside Markets.

