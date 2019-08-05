Continuing to serve the needy

Charles Warner | The Union Times A large group waits in The Potters Storehouse as more people come in to join them for the food ministry’s second food distribution in July. Located at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, The Potters Storehouse distributes food and other items to the needy of Union County throughout the year. The food distributions are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. The Potters Storehouse will hold its next distribution on Wednesday, August 14 from 10 a.m.-noon. Charles Warner | The Union Times A large group waits in The Potters Storehouse as more people come in to join them for the food ministry’s second food distribution in July. Located at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, The Potters Storehouse distributes food and other items to the needy of Union County throughout the year. The food distributions are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. The Potters Storehouse will hold its next distribution on Wednesday, August 14 from 10 a.m.-noon. Charles Warner | The Union Times Boxes full of food wait to be distributed to needy families by The Potters Storehouse during its most recent food distribution event. The Potters Storehouse distributes food to needy families and individuals in Union County who meet the required income guidelines. Recipients must also bring with them photo identification proving they are residents of Union County in order to receive the food and other items being distributed. The Potters Storehouse will hold its next distribution on Wednesday, August 14 from 10 a.m.-noon. Charles Warner | The Union Times Boxes full of food wait to be distributed to needy families by The Potters Storehouse during its most recent food distribution event. The Potters Storehouse distributes food to needy families and individuals in Union County who meet the required income guidelines. Recipients must also bring with them photo identification proving they are residents of Union County in order to receive the food and other items being distributed. The Potters Storehouse will hold its next distribution on Wednesday, August 14 from 10 a.m.-noon. Charles Warner | The Union Times Volunteers with The Potters Storehouse load boxes of food and other food items into the car of one of the recipients of the food ministry’s most recent distribution. Located at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, The Potters Storehouse distributes food to the needy of Union County throughout the year. Distributions are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month and the next distribution will be Wednesday, August 14. Charles Warner | The Union Times Volunteers with The Potters Storehouse load boxes of food and other food items into the car of one of the recipients of the food ministry’s most recent distribution. Located at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, The Potters Storehouse distributes food to the needy of Union County throughout the year. Distributions are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month and the next distribution will be Wednesday, August 14. Charles Warner | The Union Times Boxes full of food are prepared for distribution by volunteers at The Potters Storehouse at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville. The food ministry distributes food to the needy of Union County the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month throughout the year. The distributions are for individuals and families in Union County who meet the required income guidelines. In order to receive the food and other items being distributed, recipients must present photographic identification proving they are residents of Union County. The food ministry will hold its next food distribution on Wednesday, August 14. Charles Warner | The Union Times Boxes full of food are prepared for distribution by volunteers at The Potters Storehouse at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville. The food ministry distributes food to the needy of Union County the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month throughout the year. The distributions are for individuals and families in Union County who meet the required income guidelines. In order to receive the food and other items being distributed, recipients must present photographic identification proving they are residents of Union County. The food ministry will hold its next food distribution on Wednesday, August 14.

JONESVILLE — The Potters Storehouse Food Ministry is continuing to serve the needy of Union County.

Located at 106 Main Street in Jonesville, The Potters Storehouse Food Ministry distributes food and other items to the needy of Union County the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The ministry held its most recent distribution on Wednesday, July 24, drawing a large group of needy families and individuals.

The Potters Storehouse Food Ministry is lead by Minister Della who said that rumors have been going around that the ministry has closed. She said this is not true.

“We are still in partnership with Second Harvest Metroliner of Charlotte, North Carolina, Feeding America and the United State Department of Agriculture who provides the commodities we receive to distribute to Union County residents,” Minister Della said Wednesday. “We also receive donations from Walmart and Bi Lo. They help us to continue to serve low-income individuals and families.”

In addition to its regular distributions, Minister Della said the ministry also provides emergency food as well.

“We are on call 24/7 and if someone needs food after hours they can call me and we will provide them with food assistance,” Minister Della said.

At the those distributions, persons seeking to receive the food and other items being distributed must bring with them photographic identification to ensure they are residents of Union County. They must also meet income guidelines to receive the food being distributed.

Income Guidelines

Persons interested in receiving food from The Potters Storehouse must meet the Emergency Food Assistance Program Income Eligibility Guidelines:

For a household of one — $18,210 per year; $1,518 per month; $351 per week.

For a household of two — $24,690 per year; $2,058 per month; $475 per week.

For a household of three — $31,170 per year; $2,598 per month; $600 per week.

For a household of four — $37,650 per year; $3,138 per month; $725 per week.

For a household of five — $44,130 per year; 3,678 per month; $849 per week.

For a household of six — $50,610 per year; $4,218 per month; $974 per week.

For a household of seven — $57,090 per year; $4,758 per month; $1,098 per week.

For a household of eight — $63,570 per year; $5,298 per month; $1,223 per week.

For each additional member of a household add $6,480 per year; $540 per month; $125 per week.

Minister Della said that food stamp recipients and SSI recipients automatically qualify to receive assistance from The Potters Storehouse.

Distribution Schedule

This is The Potters Storehouse distribution schedule for the remainder of 2019.

• Wednesday, August 14

• Wednesday, August 28

• Wednesday, September 11

• Wednesday, September 25

• Wednesday, October 9

• Wednesday, October 23

• Wednesday, November 6

• Wednesday, November 20

• Wednesday, December 4

• Wednesday, December 18

Distribution time for each event will be 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Participants are asked to sign in before 11:30 a.m.

In the event of bad weather such as snow or ice, The Potters Storehouse will follow the Union County School District’s delays and closings schedule. Distribution events rescheduled due to bad weather will be announced on WBCU Radio 1460 AM.

Special Distributions

In addition to its food distributions, The Potters Storehouse also has special distributions of household and other non-food items including paper towels, toilet tissue, laundry detergent, diapers and pull-ups, and even at times things like blood pressure cuffs and glucose meters. The dates of the special distributions are posted on The Potters Storehouse Facebook page and is announced on WBCU Radio.

For more information, call Minister Della at 864-466-5675 and leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

Persons who want to donate food or other items or money to the food ministry may do so at The Potters Storehouse at 106 South Main Street, Jonesville, which is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Monetary donations may also be mailed to The Potters Storehouse, PO Box 117, Jonesville, SC 29353.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

