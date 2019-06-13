Food coupons being distributed

Charles Warner | The Union Times Stephanie Vale, an employee of, and Vonda Black, a volunteer with, (left side of table) the Union County Council on Aging assists Joyce Falls and Gene and Linda Perdue with signing up for Senior’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons on Wednesday, June 5. The coupons are for low-income seniors who are residents of Union County. Each qualified senior receives a total of five coupons which will enable them to purchase up to $25 worth of locally grown fruits and vegetables from the Union County Farm & Craft Market. The Council on Aging has been allotted enough coupons for 400 qualified seniors will hold another distribution on Wednesday, June 19 from 1-4 p.m. to distribute the remaining coupons. UNION COUNTY — The Union County Council on Aging is in the process of distributing coupons that will allow low-income seniors to purchase up to $25 worth of locally grown produce at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

According to the South Carolina Department of Social Services website (dss.sc.gov) the Senior’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program “provides fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs from farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs to low-income seniors. The program also seeks to increase the consumption of agricultural commodities by expanding, developing, or aiding in the development and expansion of domestic farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs.”

The website states that the benefits of the program are distributed locally through community-based organizations, usually a local Council on Aging which has agreed to do so.

One of those local agencies is the Union County Council on Aging which began distributing the coupons to eligible seniors this past Wednesday (June 5) and will hold a second distribution on Wednesday, June 19 from 1-4 p.m. Like the first distribution, the second distribution will take place at the Union Senior Center at 237 North Gadberry Street, Union.

Each person who qualifies will receive five coupons worth $5 each which will allow them to purchase $25 worth of fresh fruits and vegetables from the Union County Farm & Craft Market. The Farm & Craft Market is located at 106 Lakeside Drive (in front of the YMCA), Union, and is open Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-noon.

In order to qualify for the coupons, a person must meet the following criteria:

• 60 years of age or older and be low-income

• Provide proof of identity such as a driver’s license or identification card

• Provide proof that you live in Union County

When signing up for the coupons — which must be done the day of distribution — a person must produce the required proof of identity and residence. Advance sign-ups and sign-ups over the phone or online are not permitted.

As in previous years, the Union County Council on Aging has been allotted enough coupons for 400 persons.

For more information about the Senior’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program call Peggy O’Dell at 864-429-1682.

To help low-income senior citizens buy food

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

