Civitans clear more than $3,600

UNION — Serving up pancakes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner proved profitable for the Union Civitan Club which cleared more than $3,000 at this year’s Pancake Day, money that it will put to good use in the community.
Pancake Day is an annual fundraiser of the Union Civitan Club and is held at Mon Aetna Baptist Church where Civitans serve up plates full of pancakes, sausage, and bacon along with milk, orange juice, coffee, and tea. The Civitans serve up this tasty menu at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, giving the public the opportunity dine at any of those times or, in the case of real pancake lover, all three.
The Civitans use the funds raised on Pancake Day along with funds collected at other fundraising events to support a number of local programs including the Special Olympics and developmental disabilities.
Civitan Club Treasurer Becky Cobb said that this year’s fundraiser, which was held March 21, raised a total of $4,761.80 incurring expenses totalling $1,078 for a net profit of $3,683.80.
Approximately 500 people availed themselves of the opportunity to enjoy tasty meals while also helping the Civitans help those in need in the community.
Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair thanked all the club members and other supporters whose respective contributions helped make this year’s Pancake Day a success.
“The Union Times for helping to advertise it,” Sinclair said. “Midway (BBQ) just absolutely gives us sausage. Fairview Diner prepares bacon and sausage for us to start the morning with and donates it to us. Mon-Aetna lets use their place at no charge. We do appreciate all the sponsors. We had help this year, not just from Civitan members but also Junior Civitans from the high school.”
