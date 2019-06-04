Civitans clear more than $3,600

Charles Warner | The Union Times Civitans Becky Cobb and Judy Belk serve a customer during the Union Civitan Club’s Annual Pancake Day on March 21 at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. The Civitans served up pancakes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner during Pancake Day which is the main fundraiser of the year. This year’s Pancake Day netted the Civitans $3,683.80 which they will use to support Special Olympics and other local programs. Charles Warner | The Union Times Civitans Becky Cobb and Judy Belk serve a customer during the Union Civitan Club’s Annual Pancake Day on March 21 at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. The Civitans served up pancakes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner during Pancake Day which is the main fundraiser of the year. This year’s Pancake Day netted the Civitans $3,683.80 which they will use to support Special Olympics and other local programs. Charles Warner | The Union Times Pancake Day 2019 was very much a family tradition as Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair (right) was joined by his grandson, Union County High School Junior Civitan Club President Grant Berry (left) to help make and serve pancakes. The UCHS Jr. Civitans assisted the Civitans at this year’s fundraiser which, as in the past, was held at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. The March 21 event netted the Civitans $3,683.80 which they will use to support Special Olympics and other local programs. Pancake Day is the Civitan Club’s main fundraiser. Charles Warner | The Union Times Pancake Day 2019 was very much a family tradition as Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair (right) was joined by his grandson, Union County High School Junior Civitan Club President Grant Berry (left) to help make and serve pancakes. The UCHS Jr. Civitans assisted the Civitans at this year’s fundraiser which, as in the past, was held at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. The March 21 event netted the Civitans $3,683.80 which they will use to support Special Olympics and other local programs. Pancake Day is the Civitan Club’s main fundraiser. Charles Warner | The Union Times Civitan Henry Sparrow puts down pancake batter on the stove in the kitchen of Mon Aetna Baptist Church to make another batch of pancakes to be served during the Union Civitan Club’s Annual Pancake Day. Pancake Day is the Civitan Club’s main fundraiser and those funds along with other raised during the year are used by the club to support Special Olympics and other local programs. This year’s Pancake Day was held March 21 and netted the Civitan Club $3,683.80. Charles Warner | The Union Times Civitan Henry Sparrow puts down pancake batter on the stove in the kitchen of Mon Aetna Baptist Church to make another batch of pancakes to be served during the Union Civitan Club’s Annual Pancake Day. Pancake Day is the Civitan Club’s main fundraiser and those funds along with other raised during the year are used by the club to support Special Olympics and other local programs. This year’s Pancake Day was held March 21 and netted the Civitan Club $3,683.80.

UNION — Serving up pancakes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner proved profitable for the Union Civitan Club which cleared more than $3,000 at this year’s Pancake Day, money that it will put to good use in the community.

Pancake Day is an annual fundraiser of the Union Civitan Club and is held at Mon Aetna Baptist Church where Civitans serve up plates full of pancakes, sausage, and bacon along with milk, orange juice, coffee, and tea. The Civitans serve up this tasty menu at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, giving the public the opportunity dine at any of those times or, in the case of real pancake lover, all three.

The Civitans use the funds raised on Pancake Day along with funds collected at other fundraising events to support a number of local programs including the Special Olympics and developmental disabilities.

Civitan Club Treasurer Becky Cobb said that this year’s fundraiser, which was held March 21, raised a total of $4,761.80 incurring expenses totalling $1,078 for a net profit of $3,683.80.

Approximately 500 people availed themselves of the opportunity to enjoy tasty meals while also helping the Civitans help those in need in the community.

Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair thanked all the club members and other supporters whose respective contributions helped make this year’s Pancake Day a success.

“The Union Times for helping to advertise it,” Sinclair said. “Midway (BBQ) just absolutely gives us sausage. Fairview Diner prepares bacon and sausage for us to start the morning with and donates it to us. Mon-Aetna lets use their place at no charge. We do appreciate all the sponsors. We had help this year, not just from Civitan members but also Junior Civitans from the high school.”

Sponsors

Platinum Plus Sponsors

Ms. Barbara Rippy

Dr. Gary Horvath, Specialist in Orthodontics

Fairview Diner — Sammy K

Mon-Aetna Baptist Church

Midway BBQ

M. Larry Craine/Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC

Union County News

The Union Times

WBCU Radio

Platinum Sponsors

Arthur State Bank

Brian Tolbert — State Farm Ins.

Holcombe Funeral Home

Keenan’s Touch of Class

Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

Kingsmore Construction Company

Mayor Harold Thompson/City Council

Morrow, Kevin & Lisa

Sam’s Club

Save-a-Lot

Sonoco Plastics

Supervisor Frank Hart/County Council

TC’s Jewelers — Teresa & Kenny West

Union County YMCA — April Hall & Staff

Union County Driving Academy — Tom Adamo & Penny

Union Wal-Mart

USC Union — Dean John & Maureen Catalano

Gold Sponsors

Allstate Insurance and Staff

Buffalo Seafood House LLC

Dairi-O/Jeff & Lee Littlejohn and Staff

DeHart Auto Parts/NAPA

Founders Federal Credit Union

Graham’s Flowers/Mike & Cindy Sanders

Holcombe Cemeteries

H&R Block — Bob Holley

Inn at Merridan

Roberts Accounting

State Farm Ins. — Ashley Turner, Agent

The Diamaduros Law Firm

Union County Chamber of Commerce

Union Family Pharmacy/Casey Chapman

Union Lion’s Club

Wells Fargo Union Mgr. Cheryl Lawson

Woodmen Life Insurance — Paul Winters

Silver Sponsors

Andy’s of Buffalo

Anthony’s Tommy & Donna

All & Frost, LLC — Attorneys

Austin Rehab of Union

Butler Law Firm, LLC

CashWell Consumer Loans

Charles Whitaker Land Surveyor

Coleman Upholstery

Dr. Richard Poole, O.D. P.A.

Economy Office Supply — Jane Crocker

ELB Loans

Elk’s Club Union

Fat Sam’s — Scott Cobb

Farmers Home Furniture

Gault Small Engine Sales & Service

Greer’s Wrecker — Paul Greer

Harris Electrical Constructors, Inc.

Henderson Plumbing

John M. Baarcke, D.M.D.

Jordans Ace Hardware

Keepsake Jewelers/Philipp and Anna Lemons

Lewis Funeral Home

Karl & Katherine Pendergrass

M. Brown Fant, Jr. CPS

Martin House Enterprises

Mrs. William Whitener

Nonie’s — Tonya & Kenny Proctor

Oscar’s — Oscar Gist

Paradise Home Center

South State Bank — Emma Garner & Staff

Shane & Kacie Petrie

Sheriff David Taylor & Union County Sheriff’s Office

Smith’s Jewelry — Beth Smith and Family

Something Special — Harriett Bruce

Sunset Tan & Cutting Edge Salon

The Best of Me Salon & Spa — Heather Loftis

The Crocker Insurance Group — Evans & Jennie

Tire & Auto Service Center of Union — Sean & Kerry

Union County Arts Council

Union County Treasurer — Dianne Wilkins

Union County Probate Judge — William All III

Upstate Medical Supply

Valentine Family — Brad, Brooke, Abbie & Carson

Vapor Warehouse

Wade’s Employment Agency

Walker’s Bantam Chef

Wicks Locksmith, LLC

