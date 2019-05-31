‘Buy Fresh, Buy Local’ Saturday

UNION COUNTY — The season for buying fresh, locally grown food enters a new phase this Saturday when the Union County Farm & Craft Market opens for business.

A flyer issued by the market’s manager, the Robin Hood Group, states that the market’s 2019 season will get under way Saturday, June 1.

The flyer states that the market, which is located at 106 Lakeside Drive (in front of the YMCA), Union, will be open Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m.-noon.

In keeping with its motto “Buy Fresh, Buy Local,” the market will provide the public with the opportunity to buy fresh, locally grown produce as well as locally raised meat and eggs along with homemade baked goods, jewelry, and soaps.

The Union County Farm & Craft Market participates in the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program, SNAP, and Healthy Bucks programs. Credit cards are also accepted.

According to the flyer each day of the week and each Saturday will be SNAP days.

The flyer states that there will be cooking demonstrations, senior/wellness days, live music, and activities and games at the market.

For more information about the Union County County Farm & Craft Market call 864-427-1530 or email at [email protected]

Union County Farm & Craft Market season begins