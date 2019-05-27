A hot meal and personal contact

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Meals on Wheels Vice Chair Kathy Stepp addresses the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the group’s founding held April 24 at First Baptist Church in Union. Meals on Wheels has been delivering meals and companionship to the elderly of Union and Buffalo since 1979. The members of the group are all volunteers who use their own vehicles to deliver one noon-time meal a day five days a week to approximately 70 needy persons, most of them elderly. The group relies on donations and fundraisers for the money it needed to carry out its mission with 99 percent spent on the meals and the rest on postage. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County Meals on Wheels Vice Chair Kathy Stepp addresses the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the group’s founding held April 24 at First Baptist Church in Union. UNION — The final years of life are sometimes referred to as the “Golden Years” but for too many of the elderly those years are not golden but lonely ones for a variety of reasons.

First and foremost there are the physical limitations that often develop in our latter years due to illnesses we can contract and injuries we can suffer during the course of our lives; poor choices made with regard to our health earlier in life; and just the general wearing out of our bodies that can occur with age. These things can limit our ability to leave home and be out and about, especially on our own, leaving us dependant on others for things such as a trip to the doctor or the grocery store or go to church or even just sometime to get out of the house.

Also, given the mobility of modern society, far too many of the elderly have family who live too far away to visit with them on a regular basis and attend not only to their physical needs but also to their need for companionship. Visits are few and far between and while the phone can keep families linked, it is not the same as actually being in one another’s presence.

In the course of our lives, many of us develop friendships that can be as precious to us as family is, but all too often age can also take it toll on those friends who also lose their ability to be out and about without help. Age can also take them from our lives forever.

That’s why the men and women, the volunteers of Union County Meals on Wheels and what they do are so important, because they not only provide physical sustenance to some of the elderly of the Union and Buffalo communities, they also provide emotional and spiritual sustenance.

Union County Meals on Wheels began serving the elderly in 1979 and continues to do so to this day, 40 years later. Those 40 years were celebrated recently when its volunteers gathered together at First Baptist Church in Union on April 24 to share a meal together in celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary.

What do the men and women of Meals on Wheels do? Well, first, as the group’s name states, the 65 volunteers, driving their own vehicles, pick up hot meals prepared by Midway BBQ in Buffalo, and deliver them. Who do they deliver them to? Currently, Meals on Wheels delivers one hot meal a day five days a week to approximately 70 needy persons, most of them elderly, living in Buffalo and Union.

The delivery of the meals, of course, is the primary purpose of Meals on Wheels, but the volunteers also provide the human contact that so many of their clients otherwise lack on a regular basis. The volunteers are often the only people the clients see during the day and they provide them with the kind of personal interactions, the company that we all too often take for granted when we are younger, but becomes scarce as we get older and lose our ability to be out and about at will. Even as they bring them a hot meal, the volunteers are also bringing the clients nourishment for the soul, the kind of nourishment one gains from being in the presence of someone who cares enough about you to take time out of their day to spend it with you.

In addition, the Meals on Wheels volunteers also check to see if the clients they serve are well and if they are not get them help.

“Our goal is to deliver one hot noon-time meal, have personal contact with each client, verify their well-being, and call for assistance if needed,” Meals on Wheels Vice Chair Kathy Stepp said.

During the 40th anniversary celebration, the Meals on Wheels volunteers enjoyed a meal together — also made by Midway BBQ — and, for dessert, had cake with the words “Union Meals On Wheels, P.O. Box 951, Union, South Carolina 29379 40th Anniversary 1979-2019” written in icing.

During the celebration, the volunteers also recognized honored guests Evelyn Richburg and Trudie White who served on the Meals on Wheels Board for many years.

The volunteers also recited the creed which states the reasons why the do what they do.

Creed For Home Delivered Meals Program

In a world that sometimes seems to

isolate and ignore the elderly,

sick and unwanted

We pledge to serve the lonely, sick,

elderly, handicapped and unloved

not only with the food they so

urgently need

but also with understanding, patience,

smiles and listening ears

for, it is through us that those we

serve

realize a future without fear.

And, we pledge to each other,

those here and those we represent,

To not falter in our way nor give up

when the obstacles seem greater than the rewards.

We pledge to work together never

forgetting whom we serve and

why we serve

For if we cannot relate to each other

and if we cannot cooperate with

each other

we cannot give fully

to those who need us.

We pledge to give of ourselves

never forgetting that in the giving

We also receive the gift.

As mentioned earlier in this story, Meals on Wheels is an all-volunteer group whose members use their own vehicles to deliver the meals and companionship needed by the group’s clients. The group relies on private donations and fundraising events to enable it to achieve its goal of serving one hot meal a day five days a week to needy persons who have applied for the services of the group and met it’s needs criteria.

Of the donations — which are tax deductible since the group has been a 501(c)(3) organization since 1989 — it receives and the money it raises otherwise, Meals on Wheels uses 99 percent to purchase the meals it delivers with the rest used for mailing and postage.

(When Meals on Wheels began, its costs totaled $30,000 a year. Today it stands at $65,000.)

“There are no salaries or expenses other than the meals,” Stepp said.

For more information about Meals on Wheels, the services it provides, its upcoming fundraisers, and/or to make a contribution in support of its efforts call 864-427-1598 or go online at the Meals on Wheels Facebook page.

Meals on Wheels celebrates 40 years of service

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.