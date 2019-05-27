Summer Feeding Program in Union County

UNION COUNTY — Union County School District will be piloting a summer feeding program at Union County High School this summer. Any child or teen ages 18 years old or younger will be able to eat lunch on site at no cost to them.

The summer feeding program will begin on Monday, June 3, 2019 and will operate through Thursday, August 8, 2019, depending upon participation. Days of operation will be Monday through Thursday, and closed on July 3rd and 4th.

Lunch service will be held in the high school cafeteria between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with ending times subject to change.

Summer lunches will meet federal nutrition standards and will include a daily choice of either an entrée or a vegetarian entree option, vegetable and fruit options, grain, and milk. Summer menus and additional information will be posted on the UCSD Food and Nutrition Services website.

For more information, please contact Jonathan Smoak, Director of Food and Nutrition Services, at 864-429-1748, extension 717 or [email protected]

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3.jpg

For children and teenagers 18 years and younger

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

