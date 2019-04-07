Battle of the Burgers April 13

Photo courtesy of the Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas The Sixth Annual Cribbs Kitchen Burger Cook-off will be held Saturday, April 13, from 2-8 p.m. at the corner of W. Main and Daniel Morgan Avenue in Spartanburg. Sponsored in part by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, the Cook-off will benefit Children’s Cancer Partners (CCP) and help to provide support for local children who are struggling with cancer and their families. Photo courtesy of the Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas The Sixth Annual Cribbs Kitchen Burger Cook-off will be held Saturday, April 13, from 2-8 p.m. at the corner of W. Main and Daniel Morgan Avenue in Spartanburg. Sponsored in part by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, the Cook-off will benefit Children’s Cancer Partners (CCP) and help to provide support for local children who are struggling with cancer and their families. Photo courtesy of the Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Burgers like these will be the end result of the Sixth Annual Cribbs Kitchen Burger Cook-off which will be held Saturday, April 13, from 2-8 p.m. at the corner of W. Main and Daniel Morgan Avenue in Spartanburg. The Cook-off is sponsored partly by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and is a benefit for Children’s Cancer Partners (CCP) and to help provide support for local children who are struggling with cancer and their families. Photo courtesy of the Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Burgers like these will be the end result of the Sixth Annual Cribbs Kitchen Burger Cook-off which will be held Saturday, April 13, from 2-8 p.m. at the corner of W. Main and Daniel Morgan Avenue in Spartanburg. The Cook-off is sponsored partly by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System and is a benefit for Children’s Cancer Partners (CCP) and to help provide support for local children who are struggling with cancer and their families. Photo courtesy of the Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Grills like these will be a common sight at the Sixth Annual Cribbs Kitchen Burger Cook-off which will be held Saturday, April 13, from 2-8 p.m. at the corner of W. Main and Daniel Morgan Avenue in Spartanburg. Hamburgers will be grilled and judged during the Cook-off which is partly sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System as a benefit for Children’s Cancer Partners (CCP) and to help provide support for local children who are struggling with cancer and their families. Photo courtesy of the Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Grills like these will be a common sight at the Sixth Annual Cribbs Kitchen Burger Cook-off which will be held Saturday, April 13, from 2-8 p.m. at the corner of W. Main and Daniel Morgan Avenue in Spartanburg. Hamburgers will be grilled and judged during the Cook-off which is partly sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System as a benefit for Children’s Cancer Partners (CCP) and to help provide support for local children who are struggling with cancer and their families.

SPARTANBURG — All community members are invited to Downtown Spartanburg’s Sixth Annual Cribbs Kitchen Burger Cook-off Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the corner of W. Main and Daniel Morgan Avenue. The flavorful event, sponsored in part by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, will benefit Children’s Cancer Partners (CCP) and help to provide support for local children who are struggling with cancer and their families.

The Burger Cook-off offers a full afternoon and evening of mouthwatering deliciousness! The event features a friendly cooking competition with the opportunity for teams of family members, friends or colleagues to display their skills on the grill as they create their own custom burger while supporting a great cause.

Winners determined by a panel of judges will receive a unique trophy designed by local artists Kevin Riley and Jeremy Kemp. The winning burger will be added to the menu at Cribbs Kitchen with the restaurant donating a portion of the profits from that burger back to CCP on an ongoing basis.

Participants will also get to vote for their favorite burger. The People’s Choice award winner will be presented with a special trophy created by Spartanburg native Turner Hammett, who was diagnosed with leukemia as a teen and benefited from the support of CCP. All Burger Cook-off team awards will be presented at 7 p.m.

The family-friendly event will give participants the chance to sample slider-sized portions of the team burgers while enjoying music by Missing Monday, The HanG, Synergy Twins and DJ Nuvo and entertainment by Miss Marion’s School of Dance. Children can join in the fun with large inflatables, face-painting, balloon animals and even cornhole. There is no charge to attend the event, but burgers and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Food tickets will be sold in sheets of 10 for $10.

To compliment the burgers, french fries, as well as lemonade, soft drinks and craft beer will all be available. The Sugah Cakes Dessert Truck will be on hand to provide a sweet follow-up to the tasty burgers. A Silent Auction full of unique items will be a part of this year’s event and Burger Cook-off t-shirts will be available for sale.

“The Burger Cook-off has grown to become one of Spartanburg’s most anticipated events,” said Raj Patel, co-owner of Cribbs Kitchen. “It’s just a great way to kick off spring and relax with friends in our great downtown all while lessening the burdens of so many of our local Spartanburg families who are navigating their way through the challenges that accompany a childhood cancer journey. We are honored to again join in the efforts of Children’s Cancer Partners and host this spirited competition, centered around great music and delectable food!”

In addition to presenting sponsor SRHS, sponsors of the Burger Cook-Off include Cannon Roofing, Kohler Co., AFL, BB&T, Budweiser of Spartanburg, Pepsi, White’s Pine Street Exxon, the JM Smith Foundation, The Johnson Group, Southeastern Printing and Sugah Cakes. Other sponsors are the AC Hotel Spartanburg; Advance America; Bob’s Carwash; Panny and Skipper Brawley; Carolina Alliance Bank; Carolina Orthopaedic & Neurosurgical Associates; Brooks and Ryan Gaylord; Greene Finney, LLP; Holland & Usry, PA; Dr. Richard Provine & Mrs. Rhonda Provine; Performance Foodservice; Miss Marion’s School of Dance; RJ Rockers; Smiley Orthodontic Associates, PA; Southern Martial Arts; Stay Mobile; Switzer Wealth Partners; Vic Bailey Volkswagen and Woodpoint Bed & Biscuit.

Children’s Cancer Partners is a Spartanburg-based non-profit that has been serving local families affected by childhood cancer for the past 17 years. The organization first existed to help families in Spartanburg County, SC but now supports families throughout all of North and South Carolina.

Children are referred to CCP by social workers at their pediatric oncology treatment centers. After identifying specific needs, CCP continues to partner with them throughout their childhood cancer journey until the child reaches the age of 21. The nonprofit provides transportation, meals and lodging for families who travel great distances frequently to obtain the lifesaving treatment their children need.

“Over eighty percent of families fighting childhood cancer suffer some level of financial hardship and one in every three families are unable to meet just their basic needs because of a pediatric cancer diagnosis,” explained Laura Allen, executive director of Children’s Cancer Partners. “The family stories we hear from social workers are heartbreaking. At CCP we offer encouragement and support to these families and alleviate as much financial distress as possible. We want to ensure parents can be solely focused on helping their child cope, gain strength and feel loved rather than financial burdens. Our unwavering goal is to ensure all children in the Carolinas can get to the lifesaving cancer treatment critical to their survival, regardless of their family’s circumstances.”

For more information about the April 13 event persons are invited to call 864-582-0673, email [email protected] or visit the CCP website at www.childrenscancerpartners.org/ccps-burger-cook-off.

About Children’s Cancer Partners

The mission of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas is to provide comprehensive support and loving compassion to families whose children are battling cancer to improve their overall quality of life. The organization serves children and families throughout SC and NC. www.childrenscancerpartners.org 864-582-0673

