County to get ‘Blueprint For Health’

UNION COUNTY — The Eat Smart Move More Union County (ESMMUC) Coalition was recently selected, through a competitive application process, to participate in the South Carolina Office of Rural Health’s Blueprint for Health program, designed to help rural communities address the root causes of poor health at the local level.

Eat Smart Move More Union County, a diverse group of community organizations working collaboratively, is now one of nine coalitions across the state participating in this program. Funding for this program is provided by the BlueCross® BlueShield® of South Carolina Foundation, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Research shows that South Carolina ranks 42nd among all states when it comes to the overall health of its residents. The primary factors that contribute to overall health outcomes are often best addressed at the community level; thus, the Blueprint for Health program focuses on addressing health from this perspective. Local coalitions will involve leaders from diverse backgrounds, including a broad representation of community organizations, working together to develop ways to engage residents in improving their health.

“Where we live, where we go to school and work, where we recreate all contribute to how healthy we are,” said Jamie Lawson, ESMMUC Co-Chair. “To truly improve the health of our community, we have to expand how we think about what affects our health. Although healthcare is critically important, things like the quality of our schools, affordability and stability of housing, access to good jobs with fair pay, and the safety of our neighborhoods are equally as important.”

Blueprint for Health provides the opportunity to bring together rural community leaders from multiple sectors to learn together about the best ways to solve community issues related to health. The 18-month endeavor includes a 9-month long leadership-training course, a community project focused improving a specific root cause of poor health, and the development of a vision for community health.

“Rural communities in our state, on average, experience poorer health outcomes than their urban counterparts,” said Melinda Merrell, Senior Program Director of the South Carolina Office of Rural Health. “We must do more as a state to help build capacity in rural areas to address health issues, which the Blueprint for Health program strives to do. Our office is proud to lead this effort.”

Blueprint for Health has now expanded into five new counties — Bamberg, Laurens, Marion, and Union — with hopes to expand to additional communities in the future. The program began in January 2018 in Barnwell, Dillon, Lancaster, Lee, and Oconee Counties.

Blueprint for Health officially kicked off in February 2019 in Union County. To learn more or to get involved, contact Jamie Lawson at 864-441-0723, [email protected] or Elise Ashby at [email protected]

Blueprint for Health is a program of the South Carolina Office of Rural Health. The Blueprint for Health program aims to address the social determinants of health in rural communities. Eat Smart Move More Union County has been selected to lead a coalition of leaders from a diverse group of community organizations in developing ways to build capacity at the community level to improve the health of their community.

The South Carolina Office of Rural Health (SCORH), a 501(c)3 non-profit statewide organization, is dedicated to improving the health of rural and underserved communities throughout the state. Since 1991, SCORH has worked with local, statewide and national partners to leverage opportunities for improving rural quality of life. As the only federally-designated statewide organization solely focused on the health needs of rural communities, SCORH strives to connect available assets with community need.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Eat-Smart-Move-More.jpg

To address the root causes of poor health