City supporting ‘Pancake Day 2019’

UNION — It’s a wonderful thing to be able to help a group that serves up good food in the service of good causes and that’s why Union City Council is helping the Union Civitan Club.

During a special meeting on Monday, February 25, council voted unanimously to allocate $100 from the city’s Special Events Fund to support the Union Civitan Club’s “Pancake Day 2019” which will be held Thursday, March 21 at the Mon-Aetna Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Lockhart Highway, Union.

Pancake Day is an annual fundraiser of the Union Civitan Club which uses the funds raised along with funds from other fundraising events to support a number of local programs including the Special Olympics and developmental disabilities.

Civitans spend the day in the kitchen of the social hall making sausage, bacon, and, of course, pancakes. The food cooked by the Civitans is served up along with juice, coffee, and milk.

Pancake Day is a day-long event with breakfast served from 7-9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and dinner from 5-7 p.m. Carry out meals are also available.

Council voted to allocate the funds in response to a request by the Civitan Club that the city help sponsor Pancake Day. In its request for sponsorships, the Civitan Club tells potential sponsors what they will receive in return:

1. Name Recognition

As a “Pancake Partner,” sponsors will have their name advertised in The Union Times and The Union County News and will be continuously announced on WBCU Radio.

2. All The Pancakes They Can Eat

Each Pancake Partner will receive tickets enabling them to dine to their heart’s — and stomach’s — content on Pancake Day.

3. Support Union County Through The Civitan Club

As mentioned above, the Civitan Club uses the funds raised through Pancake Day to fund local programs that benefit the community.

The sponsorship levels and what sponsors who opt for that level of sponsorship receive are:

• Plantinum Sponsor — $100 or more — 8 tickets

• Gold Sponsor — $50 to $99 — 4 tickets

• Silver Sponsor — $25 to $49 — 2 tickets

By opting to be a Platinum Sponsor with its $100 allocation, Union City Council got itself 8 tickets and that means council members are going to have the opportunity to do them some serious eating on Pancake Day. We’re sure they will enjoy every minute — and every bite — of it.

