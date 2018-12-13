‘Holiday Sale’ Saturday, Dec. 15

UNION — One of the defining features of the holiday season is shopping and if you’re still doing yours you might want to check out the “Holiday Sale” this Saturday (December 15) at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

A flyer advertising the sale states that shoppers can “get your custom, homemade, and special gifts” as well as “meats, fresh fruits and vegetables, and baked goods for Chanukah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa.”

During the sale, the flyer states there will be “holiday music and cooking demonstrations, giveaways and games.”

In addition, the flyer states “the first 25 customers will each receive a $5 token to spend at the market.”

The flyer also points out that the Union County Farm & Craft Market “accepts credit cards, SNAP/EBT and participates in the Healthy Bucks program.”

The Holiday Sale will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Union County Farm & Craft Market is located at 106 Lakeside Drive, Union.

