Providing food for the needy

CARLISLE — You can’t have a Merry Christmas if there is little or no food in the house and that’s why the Town of Carlisle is holding a food distribution for the needy this coming Tuesday.

Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said Monday that the town will hold a community food distribution on Tuesday, December 11 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Carlisle Town Hall. She said the goal of Tuesday’s food distribution is to help make sure that the needy of the Carlisle Community have food this Christmas season.

“Because of the holidays we would like to assist those families in need by helping feed them,” Ferguson-Glenn said.

Ferguson-Glenn said the town is getting help in this effort from a church in Jonesville and from a local industry.

“As in the past, we have partnered with The Potters Storehouse which has supplied a great deal of the food we distribute,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “I have also been told by the Human Resources Director at Carlisle Finishing that they will be conducting a food drive for us. An employee of Carlisle Finishing who lives in Carlisle had asked for the company’s help in collecting food for the needy of our community.”

Ferguson-Glenn said that the town is grateful for the help it is receiving from The Potters Storehouse and Carlisle Finishing in its efforts to meet the food needs of the less fortunate of the Carlisle Community.

While The Potters Storehouse and Carlisle Finishing are providing the food, Ferguson-Glenn said the town needs help packing it up for distribution.

”As always we need volunteers to help pack the boxes with food and carry those boxes to the cars of those who can’t carry them,” Ferguson-Glenn said.

The food distribution is for residents of the Carlisle Community only who meet the criteria for receiving the food distributed. Persons who want to receive the boxes of food must bring identification with them proving that they are residents of the Carlisle Community.

Persons who want to volunteer to assist in the food distribution and/or who need more information should call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

